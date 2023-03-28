Are you ready for a new opportunity if it came your way today? Are you seriously ready? Have you put yourself in the position of checking off the boxes someone might have, in looking for a person with your particular skill set?
Little Tommy Mapother went to Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He went out for the wrestling team, but he was a below-average wrestler. The first year he didn’t win any matches, then won some as a junior. Tom weighed 135 pounds and wanted to play football. His mother refused, saying, “Tom, look at you, you’re too small. If you play football, you’re going to get hurt.”
She held him off for two years but he begged her to play as a senior. “Mom, it’s my last year,” he said. “If I don’t play now, I never will.”
After struggling with her worry that Tom would get hurt, she finally agreed that he could play.
Her worst fears were realized. Just as she had predicted, after a few weeks, Tom did get hurt. It was a severe leg injury. His football experiment was over, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The injury was such that the school doctor wouldn’t clear him for wrestling in his senior year.
Tom was devastated, as he was now out of sports entirely. He had a strong desire to take part in student activities, so he decided to audition for the lead part in the school theater production “Guys and Dolls.”
He liked acting and had a personality for it. He worked hard. He developed his skills and was excited. He knew his lines and was ready to deliver a good performance. What he didn’t know is that circumstances were about to change his life.
The girl who had the female lead in the play had what is called a “stage mother,” a person who is controlling and often challenging to deal with. This woman thought her daughter was going to be the next big star, and made sure there was a New York City theatrical agent at the opening of the play. She clearly visualized that her daughter would be the hit of the show, the agent would sign her to a contract, and her show business career would take off.
The agent showed up, was greeted by the mother, sat and watched the play.
Unfortunately for the mom and her daughter, he didn’t see anything special in the girl’s acting ability. However, he did notice Tom Mapother and said to himself, “This kid has something going for him.”
He went to Tom after the show, gave him a business card, and said, “Tommy, I’d like to see you study acting in New York.”
Tom did that, hustling odd jobs to stay alive while he strengthened his acting skills, day by day. Three years later, Tom Mapother got a role in a movie. A big role.
He had overcome the football injury and had thrown himself into something else. He worked hard and got better, and better, and took on acting with the attitude of the star football player he’d always wanted to be.
He got himself ready for when opportunity happened. For when an agent, coming at the request of another actor’s mother, would see him and change his life.
It’s the tireless preparation, going for more when our friends tell us to come to a party instead, or we just settle in to binge-watch on Netflix. It’s about not knowing when opportunity will show up, but being prepared for the day it does.
Maybe you think you’re in a position where opportunity will never find you. I wonder how many people have used that as an excuse. I wonder how many people have had the surprise, and then disappointment, when opportunity beat on their door and then moved on when they couldn’t answer.
By the way, you know Tom, but not by “Mapother.” You see, when he began acting he used his middle name as his new last name. Then he danced in his underwear in the movie that launched his career and led the way for Tom Cruise Mapother to become the biggest box-office draw in Hollywood for many years.
So, are you ready? If not, what will it take for you to be ready?
Looking for greater commitment and higher performance from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on “The Ray Gibson Show” on The Point, 93.3 FM.