As the parent of three children with disabilities, my life is not typical.
My kids march to a different beat — they all follow a slower cadence, although one likes his syncopated, with a little swing.
Over time, what is abnormal to most becomes our usual. I won’t say it’s normal, because we exist within a greater neurotypical world. But the children’s differing abilities put us in a familiar routine that has become comfortable.
Many days I run on autopilot, not really thinking about the normal world or the bigger picture. I don’t consciously consider how “normal” people live or what the future will be. We just go one day at a time. Sufficient to the day is the evil thereof.
But now and then, reality hits.
It hit last week.
A Facebook post wished a happy birthday to a young friend who is no longer on Guam. She’s a senior in college and is getting ready to student teach.
She’s just three months older than my Deborah.
While I’m very excited for this new student teacher — and she’s going to be a great teacher like her mother before her — the contrast between her and my daughter was so glaring I could hardly bear the thought.
That morning, I had had to take a pencil away from my daughter because she was putting a mark on a teeny piece of paper. The paper had been carefully torn into an almost perfect square.
The mark she was making was a vertical line from the center of the square to the bottom edge.
I can describe this precisely because this is what she does, over and over again, to bring some sort of calmness to her brain. It’s a combination of obsessive-compulsive behavior and repetitive, addictive behavior, which is often called “stimming.”
This was not the picture I had had when I leaned over Deborah’s crib in the NICU and said, “We will show the world what a kid with Down syndrome can do.”
My plan did not include Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS), which after five years of treatments has not yet yielded back her brain or her smile.
But that’s the reality. Our reality. Not just Down syndrome, but Down syndrome plus. And it’s the “plus” that makes it hard.
Facing it was also hard.
So for a moment I cried.
And then went on with my not-so-typical life.