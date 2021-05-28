Let’s call this column, and perhaps the next couple of columns, an old-timer’s memories of the past offered with the hope that they may help us understand the present.
As a young boy in the early 1950s, I would ride with my father into sections of the city that were different. It wasn’t just the appearance of the houses, or even the types of shops that lined the streets. It was that feeling in the pit of the stomach that told us we were in unfamiliar territory, a place in which we didn’t belong. Sometimes, that uneasy feeling also warned us to watch our step.
Buffalo of the 1950s was full of such enclaves, usually belonging to a single ethnic group. There was the Polish section of town, and near the Niagara River the Italian section, and then there was the Black area that had grown up not so long before. My father was raised in what was clearly defined as the German neighborhood; but that was decades earlier. By 1950 the German section, like the Irish quarter of town, was thinning out as the older generation moved away to other parts of the city.
Buffalo was typical of most American cities in this respect. New York City had its Little Italy, and the German section they called Deutschland, along with its Jewish neighborhood, and the evolving place known as Harlem. Many other cities had their own ethnic enclaves–all of them a reminder of the early immigration that had brought these different peoples to a new land.
When migrants arrive in their new home, they may cluster in groups because of land restrictions, high rentals or denial of access to housing in other areas. But aside from that, they naturally find comfort in living close to others whose language they speak and whose customs they observe. Moving into a new country across the ocean is enough of a challenging experience as it is. Soon enough the neighborhood takes on some of the shape of this new migrant group. We didn’t need a sign to tell us we were entering Little Italy. We could tell from the smell of the food that was wafting from the open kitchen windows. The small bakeries in the Polish section invited us to try the distinctive pastries that were being made there. Then, too, there were the ethnic churches, which were as different as the languages, even if they were mostly Catholic.
Life in a city divided into such neighborhoods was an adventure, as I remember it. In time, however, things changed. Those early migrants who were once happy to be cloistered “with their own kind” (as we used to put it) eventually entered the mainstream and left their ethnic community. Often this would happen as their financial situation improved. The early migrants might have worked as shoeshine boys, seamstresses in factories, bartenders and the like, but they and their children soon moved on to better-paying jobs. Time to get a small home in a better part of town! My brothers made the leap from our low-income housing project to their own private homes as they scattered throughout the state.
But intermarriage was another door out of the ethnic neighborhood. I remember the shocking news that my older cousin, a German, was marrying an Italian. An Irishman would not have been a problem, but an Italian! The boundaries might have been melting away between some groups, but not between all. Then, one of our teachers at the Jesuit high school I attended put the matter simply when he told us that the racial problems would end as Blacks and Whites intermarried. At that time I could not have imagined such a thing happening. But the generation after mine has had no such problems. Intermarriage with Blacks, with Asians, with foreigners of all types is now shrugged off as no big deal.
Those old ethnic boundaries have melted away over the years, and those magnificent national churches are now unused relics. Meanwhile, a new generation of foreign-born is migrating to the city as if to reestablish those ghettoes that have emptied out. This time around it’s Africans, Hispanics and Southeast Asians who are taking their turn.
Isn’t that the way the world works? Here on Guam, back in 1970, I was told that the Palauans and Filipinos were gathered in numbers in certain parts of Tamuning. Now that they have been largely integrated into the mainstream island society, we have Chuukese and other Micronesians living on the edge. Tomorrow, who knows what group will replace them? Could it be Afghans, as a recent letter to the editor in this paper suggested?
Whoever it may be can be assured that the age-old process of assimilation will work much as it always has. The journey from fringe to the mainstream is a very old story.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.