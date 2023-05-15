At the 'forward edge of the Indo-Pacific' in the new missile age

We have entered a new missile age. As competition between the U.S. and China becomes increasingly militarized, a weapons race means more missiles at the “Forward Edge of the Indo-Pacific,” Guåhan’s newest military moniker. Guahån’s massive weapons and fuel storage support lethal U.S. force projection, which makes us a certain target in the event of conflict.
The U.S. is also planning missiles for Guahån. A combination of: (1) the relatively untested anti-ballistic missile capability and (2) a “very complex” series of launchers, sensors and command and control (C2) are planned to be distributed to 20 sites. This new system is to respond to an “evolved threat.” Using Guahån for offensive missiles is also under consideration.
Incoming
It is the U.S. ability to fight from Guahån that has adversaries’ attention. A decade ago, technology-driven capabilities (nuclear-capable IRBMs emerging from Korea and later China) made targeting Guahån from the Asian continent possible. These intermediate-range ballistic missiles are relatively simple: They would launch from the Asian continent, and have a predicable path into space before entering a terminal phase toward the target.
The “evolved threat” is more complex than the ballistic one. Slow, but highly maneuverable, cruise missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles with maneuverable targeting can come from multiple directions without a predictable flight path. Some of these weapons, such as an air-launched hypersonic missile, may have been specifically developed for striking Guahån. When the U.S. talks about a 360-degree threat, it expects an incoming strike from any direction with little warning.
The anti-missile missiles
In general, anti-missile systems have a long history of questionable testing practices and claims of success. The absence of independent test validation, the lack of transparency around live tests, and known complications (e.g., inclement weather) make “missile defense” more of a slogan than a defense. Importantly, no system is expected to defeat multiple ballistic missiles simultaneously or saturation attacks.
In 2013, Guahån was the first location outside the U.S. mainland to get a THAAD anti-ballistic missile battery. Over the past decade, this system has been deemed so inadequate that a rotation of three Aegis-capable ships, and the planned Aegis-ashore system, are now eclipsed. Addressing advanced ballistic and cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons and threats from space, which could strike from multiple different vectors at once, is the focus of current plans that will take years to complete.
This system involves a complicated combination of sensors, command and control (C2) and shooters to identify, track, and direct interceptors and then to launch anti-missile missiles. The complexities of the system are multilayered. Sensors from land, sea and space (including from satellite systems that have yet to be launched) will have to be integrated into a C2 system that should quickly discriminate between several types of incoming missiles so the correct interceptors can be launched. The system is so complex that the Department of Defense’s Operational Test & Evaluation office (DOT&E) determined that the test plan for the Guahån system is inadequate. Congress required that the Secretary of Defense hire an independent evaluator to review the plans by mid-March 2023, but this has not yet occurred.
Yet, the plans for Guahån are moving ahead, including site selection for the sensors and “remote” launch areas. It is also possible that the system will be powered by a nuclear microprocessor that has been authorized for Guahån. Each of these sites will have “setbacks” for electromagnetic radiation (EMR), blast radiuses, (and for a nuclear processor, if used to power the system). Although 20 locations are now the subject of an Environmental Impact Statement, on which site radars, sensors, C2, missile launchers, missile interceptors and support facilities will be placed is not disclosed.
The idea behind multiple sites (and transportable launchers and radar) is to make attacking the system - something the Chinese have reportedly practiced - more challenging. Dispersing the military targets may be a good military tactic, but it also spreads the potential attack surface (and risk) around Guahån.
Offense at the forward edge
Just over the horizon is another set of missiles that may be headed to Guahån. Since 2019, the U.S. has been looking for regional allies to host IRBMs that would be aimed at China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. There have been no takers. As a result, the use of Guahån or the freely associated states has been discussed as possible locations for these offensive weapons. These, of course, would be targeted by an adversary in any conflict. In the past month, both the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, or INDOPACOM, and Guahån’s congressional delegate have called for funding an “offensive” capability in Guahån.
As a new missile age begins, Guam is at the “Forward Edge” of potential conflict in the region. The stakes are high. Although our community is not an active player in an escalation that looks to become another arms race, we have the misfortune of a front-row seat. We need more than a militarized discourse of “defense.” We need to think of Guahån’s true security needs. The protection of noncombatants and an active attention to human security are the issues we need to raise to encourage cooler heads. If we don’t raise these issues, no one else will. Being on the forward edge of escalation requires forward thinking. Our future depends on it.
The Pacific Center for Island Security, or PCIS, is a Guam-based nongovernmental, nonprofit organization and research institute that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing and in regional security issues. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau. For regular updates, PCIS is on Twitter @PCIS_Guam.