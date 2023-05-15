At the 'forward edge of the Indo-Pacific' in the new missile age

In 2013, Guahån was the first location outside the U.S. mainland to get a THAAD anti-ballistic missile battery. Over the past decade, this system has been deemed so inadequate that a rotation of three Aegis-capable ships, and the planned Aegis-ashore system, are now eclipsed. Addressing advanced ballistic and cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons and threats from space, which could strike from multiple different vectors at once, is the focus of current plans that will take years to complete.

