Our parents and teachers hammered into us the value of paying attention, likely starting with our elementary school years.
It's about focusing on what we need to do, and avoiding distractions that get us off track. Many of us struggled with the concept then, and some still do.
I've written a few times about the importance of being intentional. Knowing what you want to do and doing it. Today, we'll also explore being attentional, and how the two need to go together.
A key distinction between the two is that attention takes place in the present, while intention is focused on the future. The importance of this will soon become clear.
Some people see it differently
A few years ago, I swapped messages with a fellow named Joe Frazier Jr. He's the son of the late Smokin' Joe Frazier, heavyweight boxing champion.
Joe Jr. is a man of faith, and a promoter of good leadership principles. In late 2020, he wrote a post that compared attention and intention.
He told a brief story about two guys who differed in their understanding of how to use attention and intention. Both disliked their job and wanted something new. What they had in mind included friendlier coworkers, a more supportive boss and maybe a few bucks more on their paycheck.
Let's start with Bob. He was intentional and focused his intention on his attention. By that, I mean he added skills, took college courses, read books and followed a careful plan to make himself ready for that better job.
The key word in the last sentence was "followed," because it indicates action. He got beyond the planning stage and made something happen.
Paul had it the other way around. He had his attention on his intention. He daydreamed about getting that better job and imagined how he would feel when he did. Oh boy, times would be so great then. He could see it all with extreme clarity.
Paul is a great planner
Paul wrote up his plan with intricate details. He had a schedule for each day. He made up his own customized forms that he would use to track his progress. He had the whole thing laid down in writing. All the pieces fit. It was beautiful.
There was only one problem with Paul's system: He never implemented it. You see, to him, the planning made him feel like he was making actual progress when, in reality, Paul was far behind Bob in moving toward a better work situation.
We all need to be more like Bob, to feed our intentions with attention and action. Intention leads to commitment, but a commitment by itself is incomplete. Only with action does it all come together.
Our big mistake
We'd all like to be like Bob, and do what is necessary to achieve our goals. However, something holds us back. I think it's that word "mistake" that is a large part of the problem. It brings us back to fear of failure.
We don't want to make mistakes, so we get knee-deep in the planning, the dreaming and that good feeling we get when we're thinking of how it's going to be when we reach our objective. Then we'll be happy, then we'll be fulfilled, then we'll be a success!
It feels so good we want to stay there, in the warmth of our good intentions. So we find a reason to tweak the plan a little more, and then a little more. We do anything but actually make a legitimate, practical and functional move toward our desired result.
Deadlines and first steps
If you find yourself stuck, here's a three-step process I use that may help:
1. Set a deadline for the first stage of planning. Sketch out as much as you can in that time period. You'll come back to it later.
2. List the initial steps in the form of to-do items.
3. When the deadline passes, launch into your first action phase. Take care of what's on your list.
The excitement of making real progress, early on, will give you momentum to tackle the rest of the work.
Done right, intention fuels attention. It is the driving force of what we do, and should help us focus on what is truly important.
The combination of attention and intention. Make it work for you.
