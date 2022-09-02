I’m honored to have the opportunity to write a column for The Guam Daily Post, just as I have been honored to serve the people of Guam for two terms in the Guam Legislature.
Since this is the first column that I’m writing, I decided It’s probably best to talk about the reasons I decided not to run again. This is the No. 1 question I get asked these days and it is completely understandable.
There are a number of reasons that led me to this decision, but first and foremost is my family. Running a campaign takes a lot of time and energy away from family. To be a good public servant, it requires that your attention and focus are on the needs of the public - rather than on the needs of your family.
Although it seems like my kids grew overnight, in reality, I have been so busy I barely noticed my kids growing. Now my daughter is a teenager and my son is 12. My wife and I had a baby during the pandemic who is now a year and a half. I guess we joined the pandemic baby boom, if there is such a thing. I joked that we should name our daughter Quarantina.
My wife didn’t like that name so we went with Inaguaiya. Inaguaiya is a CHamoru word that can be interpreted in different ways. The root word is guaiya, or love, but our favorite interpretation of Inaguaiya is “the spirit or essence of love."
I have my hands full. In addition to three kids, one of whom is a very bossy baby, we are also taking care of my elderly mother. We’d been taking care of both of my parents since I first got into office. This took a lot of energy both physically and emotionally, but mostly emotionally.
It was difficult.
My father had Parkinson’s disease. It’s a terrible disease that can cause dementia in some patients, and my father unfortunately was one of them. There is no cure, and no one knows what really causes Parkinson’s. The medicines available work on some patients to ease some symptoms, but they did not work on my father.
My dad’s strength was always his intellect and his rational way of thinking. This disease robbed him of his greatest asset. His condition gradually worsened until he passed away at home under hospice care in our house on May 23. My mom also has health issues, but she is OK and we are taking good care of her. She is happy to watch her grandkids grow and Inaguaiya’s loving, but rambunctious spirit makes her laugh regularly.
My family has taken a back seat to allow me to serve the people of Guam and it’s now time for my family to be in the forefront of my mind.
My goal was to get in, focus on specific policies, and then get out. I ran on a platform to “Make Guam Green Again” - green with agriculture, green with renewable energy, green with the environment and green with cannabis.
I passed The Guam Cannabis Industry Act during my first 4 months in office. I also co-sponsored and championed a bill to require 100% renewable energy by 2045, and a bill to ban scuba spearfishing to help conserve fish stocks - both of which passed. I passed a circular economy bill creating more tax incentives for companies that recycle. I passed a number of agricultural bills, including a produce theft bill, a bill that makes it legal to trap pigs on your own property, and a bill that will increase collections for the invasive species fund. Thieves, pigs and invasive species are all threats to farmers.
So I got in, passed bills I wanted to pass, and now it’s time to get out.
Although I’m not going to be in the Legislature anymore, I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be here, as an active member of the community, and I’ll still be a vocal advocate for issues that are important to me. I’ll never forget this amazing opportunity and I’ll forever be grateful to the people of Guam. Until next time, stay safe and stay maolek!
Sen. Clynt Ridgell is a member of the 36th Guam Legislature, completing his second term in office. Before becoming Guam's first elected lawmaker of Chuukese descent, Clynt was a longtime journalist and broadcaster. He lives in the village of Yona with his wife and three children.