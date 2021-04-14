Two years ago, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero entrusted me as her chief adviser at the newly created Office of Economic Development, National and International Affairs in Hagåtña and gave me my marching orders: size up the most frustrating barriers to economic revitalization, then break down walls without breaking the law.
It was a tall order to begin with. Then COVID-19 hit. Yet, two years and one lockdown later, we’re blazing new trails through the pandemic morass and chalking up rapid results to grow Guam’s economy again.
After my team and I had built a network of inroads and made promising headway on a host of projects those first couple of years, last month the governor empowered me to act on her behalf as permit czar. Sure enough, we keep planning and strategizing on our feet. But, above all, we’re still acting and getting results.
Our two primary focuses have always been, and continue to be:
1.) Helping contractors secure foreign worker visas from the Philippines and elsewhere. This is necessary to close the gap between the small but growing pool of local tradespeople and the numbers of skilled workers actually needed to meet the demands of Guam’s restless economy.
2.) Helping investors, developers, and contractors clear business licensing and construction permitting hurdles.
In support of these priorities and in alliance with her labor director, David Dell’Isola, the governor recently sent a letter asking Silvestre H. Bello III, secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment to reestablish a labor attaché presence on Guam.
If assigned again, a local attaché could screen contractors right here on the island, instead of in Los Angeles, where employers are now required to process their applications for skilled overseas Filipino workers. Local screening worked here on Guam before, and it can work again.
Fittingly, in her letter, the governor also follows up on the Guam Department of Labor’s pre-COVID-19 request for DOLE’s approval of a Guam-specific model employment contract to better protect workers and employers alike.
Simultaneously, under direct orders from Adelup, my team and I are scouring Guam’s licensing and permitting laws for conflicting language while preparing omnibus repair legislation for the governor’s consideration and submission to the Legislature. The bill will seek to streamline license and permit application processes through the consolidation of resources, the proper allocation of administrative authorities, the separation of powers between departments and agencies, and congruity in the interpretation of applicable law. Consistency is key.
Optimizing cooperation and communication
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, Guam Legislature, Del. Michael San Nicolas, and the local construction trades industry are reopening the pipeline for the recruitment and retention of foreign labor while perpetually developing our local workforce and building bridges to enhance the flow of business licensing and construction permitting.
Not a moment to waste and no time to spare, GovGuam and private contractors are teaming up to prod development. Faced with the mounting labor demands and massive permit-clearing requirements of a major military buildup, plus a nagging need to upgrade our visitor industry infrastructures and assets, the shackles are off and we’re taking care of business.
Together we are improving conditions for recruiting foreign labor, building workforce housing, and processing employment visas. Plus, we’re combing through contractors’ permit applications to hasten approvals. And this can-do effort is setting off a chain reaction of achievement as we mark one milestone after another.
Improving your quality of life
Guam’s emerging post-pandemic reset is already well underway and will soon unleash billions of dollars in additional federal expenditures, capital financing, foreign direct investment, and bank loans. This funding will underwrite the development of infrastructures, housing, and business expansion, right in step with a regenerative new era of economic growth that is now set to span the decade.
My message to every member of the public is this. ALL projects are on the table! We cannot have a single bureaucrat prohibiting people from developing their own property and building their own homes because of likes and dislikes. When faced with a variance or conditional use permit application, in accordance with Application Review Committee law, each agency must either approve it, disapprove it, or approve it with conditions. And the conditions for approval must be clearly explained.
The Organic Act’s Bill of Rights stipulates that “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” Our government stands in violation of the supreme law of our territory for as long as scores of unresolved permit applications remain on the books at various departments and agencies.
We are breaking down the barriers to sustainable growth and recovery with a commitment to resourcefulness that leaves no stone unturned. We are dedicated to urgency that leaves all the dilly-dally-do in the dust!
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president & CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org