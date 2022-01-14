It must have been 1963, shortly after my arrival in Chuuk, when I caught my first glimpse of prison life in the Pacific. I vividly recall my surprise at seeing prisoners, easily identified by the large “P” on their shirt, carrying machetes as they walked side by side with the police officers who escorted them to the place where they would cut grass and perform other kinds of public service. Prisoners with what looked like dangerous weapons accompanied by unarmed guards? What sort of a place is this, I wondered.
Most of the prisoners, I later learned, were one-time offenders. Their crimes might be as serious as murder, but they were usually what we would call a “crime of passion.” Most would not dream of repeating their offense if they were released from jail. With very few exceptions, the prisoners could hardly be described as having lived “a life of crime.”
The number of prisoners in Chuuk, as in other parts of Micronesia, was quite small at that time – perhaps 20 or 30 in a total population of 25,000. They also seemed surprisingly friendly. Not only was violence in the jail almost unknown, but many had smiles on their faces as they walked to and from work each day. It was as if the prisoners were reconciled to having to spend some time in prison.
A few years later, when I began saying Mass for them occasionally, I found the prisoners to be an ideal congregation. They answered the Mass prayers loudly and belted out the hymns as if they were at a revival service. The spirit of reform was real, I suspect. In my visits to jails in other island groups, especially Pohnpei and Palau, I had the same kind of experience saying Mass. Prisoners seemed just as ready to celebrate as those on the outside. They came across as people at peace with themselves and the world at large. Years before, Palauan prisoners started an industry carving storyboards from wood and selling them to outsiders. Nobody seemed to worry much about the chisels and knives that they used in their work – implements that might be classified as dangerous weapons in other parts of the world.
I don’t think that those prisoners were trying to put one over on us. Generally, they were at peace – with themselves and even with the families most affected by their crimes. But why not? They and their own relatives had made amends to those whom they had harmed in a traditional sort of settlement even before they had begun to serve their prison term. They had expressed their regrets and gone through the embarrassment of watching their relative apologize on their behalf and offer a payment of some kind.
Sure, there were regrets that endured – the longing for those who had lost their lives. But peace had been made between the families. Consequently, the victims did not need to incessantly hound for “justice.” The real punishment for the offender was already exacted; the prison term was just the add-on administered by the state. The offender might have to spend some years between bars (when he wasn’t out cutting grass or carving storyboards) to satisfy the government, but he could take some comfort in knowing that the important resolution had been made.
The resolution wasn’t always easy. I remember being as horrified by the sentence imposed on one young man who had taken the life of another as I was by the crime itself. He was to be adopted by the family of the boy he had killed. Is this lifetime torture for both families, I wondered. Wouldn’t it be an eternal irritant for the bereaved family, and a never-ending reminder of what he had done for the perpetrator? Talk about rubbing salt in the wounds!
But at the time, I was new to the islands and unable to understand the rationale of this solution. Later I realized that the solution provided compensation for the family of the victim, because they would be entitled to the lifetime support from the one who deprived them of their son’s labor. It would also be an unforgettable reminder to the killer of what he had done. Beyond this, the adoption was a clever way of cementing relations between the two families and preventing further feuding.
It may sound strange to many of us as it first did to me years ago, but there’s something to be said for such a resolution. It did something that even life imprisonment can’t do today. It provided that sense of peace that comes from knowing that justice is done.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.