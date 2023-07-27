My son asked me a few weeks ago to write something about Guam in my next column. My guess is he wants me to provide my thoughts on government operations or politics or something in that neighborhood. I shy from those topics because many others actually make a living doing just that. Thus, I have decided to offer my thoughts on Guam drivers and I am announcing my awards for these types of drivers. But let me first state that I love driving, especially on continental United States (CONUS) highways. Drivers in the states move with purpose, and they move efficiently and effectively.
So without hesitation, here are my Frankly Speaking All-Island Awards for Lousy Drivers.
Honorable mention: In-and-Out. In exiting or entering a main highway artery like Marine Drive or Route 8, the phrase “moving at a snail's pace” is exactly what comes to mind. Please move with expediency onto and off of main thoroughfares as those motorists on the main artery are moving quite quickly. When you move at 2.5 mph to get off a 35 mph speed zone, someone’s face is just gonna barely miss meeting their dashboard. Likewise, moving onto a major thoroughfare and coming out at 4.75 mph while oncoming traffic is moving at 30-plus mph, again, someone is gonna get intimate with the intricacies of their steering wheel. Move with expediency, please and thank you!
Honorable mention: Stay in Your Lane, Pal. On Guam, many of us have driven in the passing lane (innermost lanes closest to the center of the road) following someone who is moving at 19.5 mph in a 35-mph speed zone. Of course, there is another car right next to you so you are stuck and going nowhere fast. As you finally get some room to pass both cars, you peer to see what the issue is: driver looking straight ahead, never looking into any of their three rearview mirrors, completely oblivious to drivers around them. Please be aware of other drivers around you.
Third team: Fill in the Lanes. With a boatload of construction happening these days on our roads, we are directed to merge from two lanes to one. I see most of the people in traffic queuing up in one line when there are clearly two lines up to the point of merge. And the open lane is wide-open. I drive to the point of merge and no one wants to let me in! I’m like, seriously? When you’re at Payless and you’re in a line with five customers and a second line opens up, do you stay at the line with the five or do you move to the newly opened line? Same thing with merging traffic. Drive to the front of the open line and alternate merging vehicles. This moves traffic so much quicker.
Second team: Chelu, smoking is so 1990. Then we have those drivers who think our roads are their personal ashtrays. First of all, smoking cigarettes is so passe, not sure if you got that email. No. 2, you have the audacity to flick those ugly and gross things on the road which all of us own? You see what I’m getting at? Please, use your ashtray, collect your cigarette butts and throw them into a trash can when you arrive at your destination.
First team: Texting while driving? Still? I don’t make it a habit of looking into other people’s cars, but there are times when I see you with one hand on the steering wheel and the other on your phone texting while driving. Are you being serious right now? Have you not seen the ads on TV or in the newspaper or on social media? When you’re driving, texting can wait. There is nothing so important that you need to do it right then and there. Please.
Congratulations to those who have won these awards. You have earned them. In closing, a very famous Guam director of Public Works once said that we have some pretty bad drivers on Guam. He and I must be related!
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School, Colgate University and the University of Southern California.