In September 1980, Janet Cooke, a reporter at the Washington Post wrote a Pulitzer Prize winning news story about an 8-year-old heroin addict. His name was Jimmy and he lived in Washington, D.C. Nancy Reagan, the incoming first lady took up an effort to locate and help the child. In her Pulitzer biography, Cooke’s resume was recounted including her studies at the Sorbonne and her degree with honors from Vassar. In reality, Janet Cooke had never attended the Sorbonne, dropped out of Vassar after less than one year, and had graduated without honors from the University of Toledo. She also admitted that she had totally fabricated the Jimmy story to please her editors. She had to give her Pulitzer back.
This past week, a story about a pregnant 10-year-old girl in Ohio entered the news horizon. Dr. Caitlyn Bernard in Indiana claimed that an Ohio doctor had called her to get assistance on the case. There was a claim that the child had to have an abortion in Indiana because services could not be provided in Ohio. President Biden adopted the narrative in a recent speech, and the story has made national headlines. According to the attorney general of Ohio, Dave Yost, there is not even a “whisper of truth” to this story. And apparently, Dr. Caitlyn Bernard is now hiding out in the hills like Bigfoot.
While the Janet Cooke story took nearly a year to fall apart in the early 1980s, the Caitlyn Bernard claim took a mere handful of days to enter the realm of hoaxes in our current media environment. The reality is that activists who want abortion at any cost will need to adjust their methods. After the Dobbs decision, these are matters of public policy at the state and territory level and the window of a national policy, that existed for many years, has been firmly shut.
In 1936, Dale Carnegie first published his seminal book on practical management, "How to Win Friends and Influence People." In our modern era, anyone can read a free copy of this book online. The concepts Carnegie advocated are still valid today. The reality is that Guam is a political realm where these quacky U.S. mainland concerns are not viewed in the same way. What is really sad about the Ohio claim is that young girls, well under the age of consent, are impregnated every year. This should be a policy point to address, yet on Guam we have ignored this concern for the most part.
If we talk in general terms about birthrates, Guam statistics indicate that women have babies here at well over double the national rate. In terms of crude birthrate, the statistics I reviewed a few years ago indicated that per 1,000 women in the U.S. mainland, about 60 give birth in any given year. On Guam, this number was over 142. This means that people view babies differently and we proudly value babies here.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.