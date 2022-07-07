In the last couple of weeks, the flawed Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the Dobbs decision. Now the states and territories have policy control over abortion. In general, I have always viewed abortion as a matter for a woman and her doctor to decide. I do not support late-term abortions done simply for convenience. The Guam Bureau of Women’s Affairs posted an unusual and offensive statement on their Facebook page. While this post was later edited off the page, the tenor, content and context was simply wrong for a government agency to post. The text is in quotes below and reads:
“If you’re a Christian who’s happy about Roe v. Wade getting overturned, I’d like to remind you that the purpose of your religion is not to judge or condemn others. It’s not your job to police or control other people. Your JOB as a Christian is to evangelize through YOUR actions and way of life. That joy you’re feeling from Roe v. Wade getting overturned isn’t because God has worked. What you’re feeling is a perverted sense of satisfaction, not because you’ve 'saved lives,' but because you were able to exert control over other people. You’re feeling powerful and vindicated because you didn’t want someone to do something and acted YOUR will on them. Your joy isn’t about God; it’s about making yourself feel just. When you lay down in bed tonight, all alone and in the dark, listen to your spirit. What you’ll feel tonight may just be the devil smiling at the corner of your bed because he knows that you like the feeling he gave you today.”
I am not going into detail on why this posting was wrong, as a citizen and devoted reader, you can decide for yourself. I will use it in the future with my students as an example of bad public management and poor leadership. Government is a serious undertaking and this type of rhetoric simply does not reflect the due gravity our government officials should seek when they serve the public.
My father and his brother were identical twins. Both smoked from their early teens, but my uncle’s wife pestered him to quit when he was 25. Both my father and my uncle had exactly the same heart problem, but my uncle didn’t need bypass surgery as early as my dad. By the way, I have the exact same heart issues. My uncle lived 15 years longer than my dad and I believe it was because he didn’t smoke. For this reason, I don’t smoke.
In 1962, my older brother Daniel died two weeks after he was born. He was a healthy full-term baby, but there were birth complications. My parents stayed with him the whole time at the hospital. In 2003, my father was in home hospice and I visited him two days before he passed away. My father talked about his regrets in his life. He also expressed joy that he would soon see Daniel in Heaven.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.