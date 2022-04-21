This week I presented at the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay related to the 2022 elections. I covered quite a number of topics and this week I will recount some important parts of my talk. I talked about the governor’s race, legislative issues, the delegate’s race, the attorney general's race, women’s issues, education, political status and future issues.
Regarding the governor’s race, I talked about how the likely focus of the campaign cycle will be related directly and indirectly to the COVID crisis. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will likely spend a lot of time talking about why she made the choices she did and she will likely make an effort to sell the public on putting the economy back together. On the other hand, at the primary stage, both San Nicolas and Camacho will spend time on how they would have done things differently with an emphasis on how they might have had better success. In the end, the public will decide.
The delegate race could end up with 3-4 Democrats and a single Republican running in the primary. As we have seen in previous elections, when there is a single candidate in one party running in the primary and two or more candidates running on the other side, there is a strong degree of crossover voting.
For example, in 1998, about 95% of voters voted Democrat in the primary and only about 5% voted Republican. The normal Republican number would be about 42%. In 2018, about 75% of voters voted Democrat in the primary and only about 25% voted Republican. In both cases, it appears that there was crossover voting that disrupted the Democrat races.
Voting standards for delegate to Congress and governor are specified in the Organic Act of Guam Organic. Both offices require candidates to run in a general election and a runoff is used if no candidate receives a majority. In the 2018 governor’s race, there was an obvious write-in effort to try to force a runoff election. If that effort had been successful, the only result would have been that the winners of the Democrat and Republican primaries would have had a runoff. It is clear our elected leaders need to read these sections of the Organic Act and bring our practices into better compliance.
By the way, the folks in 2018 would have likely fared better by challenging the primary in court than by running as write-in candidates. There is no need for primaries and to be frank they are unfairly used on Guam.
The political parties in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has a nearly identical Organic Act, have primary elections, but all eligible candidates are listed on the general election ballot. The primary is just a party device to name the person representing the party in the election. The U.S. Virgin Island primaries do not exclude candidates from the general election ballot, they simply determine party status.
The big question is, will this be corrected before the election by leaders or after the primary by a judge?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.