Friday morning.
Deadline time.
Actually, I’ve missed deadline. My column is to be in Thursday evening, but my editors realize that at my age I need an elastic deadline, the same way I need elastic-waist pants.
I lie in my bed, thinking. Yes, that idea will work. Now — how to begin?
I hear whining at the foot of the bed. “Oh bother, Dog. What are you doing in here?”
As I escort the dog to the front door, I hear a noise outside. A boy noise.
I open the door to find BJ.
“You locked yourself out? The dog told me.”
Boy in. Dog out.
Mom back to her room, to think and pray.
“MOM!”
A scream from the kitchen. Time to referee a bout between the OCD one and the nearer-normal one. OCD one wants the paper put on the stack. Other one wants to boss her.
“Just give me the paper.”
Now I am up. Back to my room.
I look at my phone. Text from the daughter who has dumped Facebook: “Sent you pictures on MeWe of Talia’s belly can you please take a look?”
I grab my laptop and go back to the dining room.
Before I can sit down, I am drawn to the back room. What a mess! I begin tossing and cleaning.
Returning the dustpan, I remember a young mother needs a Dr. Granny consult.
Back to the computer to check the pictures. Oh dear! Hives! I call to advise.
Behind me I hear breakfast commotion.
“We’re out of milk.”
“No we’re not,” I say. “Back fridge.”
I start washing dishes. BJ is at my side.
“Can I play with the laptop?”
“No, you’re not even dressed yet, … ah, neither am I.”
And so the morning continues. One interruption after another. Finally at 10:10, I sit to write my column. The phone rings.
“Helen …” a voice begins. Instantly I remember.
“Oh! I’m supposed to be there. May I come now? We’ll be right there.”
Off I go.
As the OCD one stubbornly gets fitted with new foot supports, I get updates on the hives.
Sigh. This really IS my life.
Years ago, psychologist Dr. James Dobson observed that the best mothers were those who were always approachable and could be interrupted.
After 37 years of this — “No, you can’t watch that video” — I must be the greatest mom ever.
Or the craziest.