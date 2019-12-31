Today’s final contribution for 2019 is about being judgmental. Don’t worry, I’m not out to find fault with you. We all do it. Judging people doesn’t make us bad people, it simply makes us human.
In fact, you wouldn’t be human if you weren’t judgmental — you’d be a machine. We don’t have the ability to NOT be judgmental, as our brains are wired to constantly take in data from our five senses, calculate and compare, making decisions (judgments).
Let’s discuss how this plays out in the workplace, particularly with how workers are viewed by coworkers and especially supervisors.
It’s not the judging … it’s the labeling
If I walk in late for work nobody really pays much attention to it. If I’m late the next day, eyebrows likely raise. Maybe the boss comes over and says, “Are you having problems, anything I should know?”
When I show up late the third day, I’m seen in a different light and I’m probably going to earn some labels such as “no respect for time” or “challenges authority”.
It’s this labeling process that creates the negative feeling people have about being judged. We love the good labels but hate the bad ones.
Are we all guilty of labeling?
I’ve had people in training workshops and coaching sessions tell me they absolutely don’t label others. Then, I run a brief quiz, asking if the faces of certain coworkers come to mind when I run down a list of terms, such as: bully, gossiper, sucks up to the boss, slacker, on their phone all the time, and other negative characteristics.
Then, I follow with these: helpful, team player, reliable, friendly, delivers results. In both cases, everybody was able to attach names to those descriptions. They were labeling. How about you, did you see any faces?
Labels stick and that can be trouble
Problem #1, labels are limiting. Everybody on the payroll is a multi-talented, multi-dimensional individual. What we see at work may be, as they say, just the tip of the iceberg. Whatever label we lay on someone, it’s almost certainly going to describe one element of who they are at work, but they’re a lot more than that.
Yet, we tag them with a word or series of words and that’s how they’re known. We stuff them into a compartment in our mind and that’s where they stay until something happens to change our opinion.
Problem #2, labels can adjust one’s self-image. If peers and even supervisors consistently apply a negative label to an employee, the employee may start to believe it and act more like what the label implies. The more that others use the label, the more it is solidified. This labeling can also create a biased perspective against the employee, which can lead to unfair treatment.
Managers can counter a negative label
A supervisor should strive to be aware of labeling that occurs on their watch, and how workers feel about each other. They can create a positive label for someone tagged with a negative one, and perspectives can change.
Wouldn’t it be great if someone described a coworker as a bit of a jerk, and three other people chimed in, “Yeah, he can be tough to get along with but let’s be honest, he works like a beast”…“He knows the system like the back of his hand”…and “The dude never misses a deadline.”
Labels don’t predict the future
Some people deserve their labels, sure, but labels don’t necessarily indicate how people will turnout. Walt Disney was called unimaginative and fired from a newspaper. Albert Einstein didn’t speak until age four and didn’t read until seven. He was called possibly retarded. Abraham Lincoln was called a total failure at life, until he picked up that last job. Oprah Winfrey was fired from her job as a television reporter because someone said she was unfit for TV. So no, labels don’t always tell someone’s future.
Maybe the best way to approach labels is to try to put positive ones on the folks you work with. Maybe they’ll feel good about those labels, and work hard to live up to them. Maybe they’ll also label you as the coolest coworker ever.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com