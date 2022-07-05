When I train managers, one of the things we talk about is publicly criticizing workers. Taking the conversation behind closed doors is almost always the better option. But, you say, “No, what I’m doing is providing an example for everybody. You see, this is a teaching moment.” Today, let’s deal with this, as it’s one area that almost everybody gets wrong.
One of the worst days for any worker is when his/her manager gets all hot and bothered about something they’ve done, or not done, and decides to reprimand them on the spot, where other workers can see and hear.
It’s a bad idea
Unless you’re extremely gifted in controlling not just the content of what you’re discussing, but you’re also careful about facial expressions, body language, tone of voice, inflection — and you know how to get to the point, stay on point, and end up making the point you intended to make, with all parties more or less OK with it ... just avoid the trap to think you’re creating a so-called “teaching moment."
Instead, take the individual into your office and discuss it there.
Punish publicly and apologize privately?
I had one boss who would bark at me in front of a crowd a couple of times each year. Later, he would call me into his office and apologize, saying he didn’t have the facts straight or overreacted. I’m thinking, “Wait a second, you dress me down in front of everybody, and you now apologize to me in front of nobody? That’s messed up.”
This is more common than you might think. When I’ve told this story in my training, I’ve seen plenty of heads nod. If you rip somebody in public, have the credibility to assemble the same people, then make your apology. That says a lot about your character, and won’t be forgotten.
What message are you sending?
Whether you reprimand or praise a worker in front of others, the message that gets through is the same — “I could be next. That could happen to me.”
In the case of ripping somebody publicly, that’s chilling for all workers and you lose trust points. It’s hard enough to build those up. Why would you want to squander them that way?
I generally counsel managers to avoid trying to seize the opportunity to make a point in these situations, unless they have thought it through carefully and are very good communicators.
Some questions to consider:
1. Am I teaching the team, or reprimanding the worker? If it’s the reprimand, don’t go any further with it. Do it privately.
2. Is this going to be embarrassing for the worker and would they prefer I don’t highlight their mistakes? Again, go behind closed doors.
3. If the worker is OK with me talking about the issue, can I do it quickly, stay focused, and avoid confusing everybody? Will people be able to repeat the lesson back to the group, without difficulty?
4. Is this going to seem like teaching, or dumping?
5. Now that I’ve thought it through, would a quick and private meeting be best after all?
Go easy on the rationalizations
Sometimes, managers justify to themselves that a public lesson is good because you educate everybody at the same time. That’s too often wishful thinking. It’s only good when it goes well.
The safest way to provide correction for any worker is in a private setting. Every time you stray from that, you’re taking a chance that the intended outcome isn’t going to be in the best interests of the individual, the organization, or you.
An exception to that rule
One method I’ve successfully used is to let the person who made the mistake do the teaching. With their permission, at the next meeting, we discuss what took place, their role, and what they learned.
I ask questions, which include how they felt about the experience, and what they would do differently the next time. This completely changes how the team sees the individual, versus the normal public criticism (dumping) that is handed out in such circumstances.
If you do it right, the worker comes away feeling great, the team learns something, and the manager’s trust score goes up.
