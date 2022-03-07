As I get older and look back over life, it is clear I have been shaped not so much by joys as by sorrows.
Calamities and crises set me in motion or changed my direction to make me who I am.
Illnesses, deaths, births, accidents and other losses changed me forever, although I didn’t know it at the time. I see their significance as time passes and perspective lengthens.
I think this is true for most of us.
One of my foster sons had a procedure when he was very young. I haven’t established the time, but I think it was within a month of his birth. This necessary procedure and his hospitalization put him on a track for a lifetime of physical and cognitive complications. No future surgeries and interventions will undo the damage.
For me, life has been a series of crises.
I had my first asthma attack when I was 16 months old, long before asthma was popular and treatments were effective. I spent much time at home under the care — and influence — of my mother. This made me old before my time, but I was better able to weather the really big crisis that was coming.
That crisis was my mother’s cancer. I was planning to be a medical doctor until the moment our family doctor told me: “Sometimes cancer will go into remission, … we don’t know when, … but one way or another, it will kill her.”
That ended my dream of being a doctor because I knew I could never, ever tell a 17-year-old daughter that her mother was going to die.
So I went to pharmacy school instead, and a crisis there shifted my focus to journalism.
Then I went to work for a paper in a community near an Air Force base and met a cello-playing lieutenant while doing a story on a concert pianist. And the rest is history.
History itself has been shaped by crises.
And the most notable, which changed the world forever, was the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The entire calendar was reckoned on his life.
And our entire eternities depend on how we respond to his sacrifice for us.
As we enter the Lenten season, consider the suffering of the “man of sorrows” and his eventual victory over death and the grave.
And let it change you.
Forever.