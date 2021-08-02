It’s 10:30 p.m. and my house is quiet.
The split air units are off.
The schoolkids are asleep.
The night owl, whose room pulsates with noise into the wee hours, is strangely silent.
The guy who needs to be at work at midnight isn’t up yet.
Even the puppies are snoozing.
I hear the white-noise hum of the refrigerator, the clickety-click of my fingers on my laptop, and the occasional drip escaping from the cooler.
I haven’t heard this much quiet in ages.
I am alone in the silence.
Just I and my thoughts — and I can hear them!
How rare is that?
I don’t get much real thinking done during the course of the day. My brain is so overwhelmed with the immediate — DO THIS, DO THAT. DO IT NOW! — that it becomes little more than a traffic cop directing actions. Authentic thoughtfulness doesn’t stand a chance against all that distraction.
But now, it’s quiet — almost too quiet — and I can think.
I think about the story I need to write that’s been pushed back by all the demands and distractions of my life. (I hurriedly make notes before I forget.)
I think about the day I’ve had. It was one of those Divine Appointment days, where God disrupted my plans for his. It was an almost 50-mile driving day. Very tiring.
I think about the minor traffic clog I encountered in East Hagåtña. Some worker had left the MERGE LEFT sign up after the utility work was finished. Drivers were slowing and merging — all for nothing.
What did that say about us? I think it was a demonstration that most of us are decent, law-abiding people. We follow signs even when they are lying. We do the same with our elected leaders. Both can be to our detriment.
I think about the way my kids come home to me even when they are gone. One called from a basement garage to let me know she was waiting out a possible tornado. Another texted about the same storm. A third called so I could help her stay awake as she was feverishly packing to move out before their house closes.
And I think about how grateful I am to the Lord for all of it: The kids. The opportunity to serve others. And this rare chance to enjoy the quiet.
And now, I think I’ll go to bed.