As we head into the Christmas and New Year season it is imperative that all residents take an extra moment and adjust and increase their personal levels of situational awareness as it relates to their homes, cars and children.
When out shopping, park in well-lighted areas. Ensure you take the time to look around your car before entering or exiting the vehicle in crowded parking lots.
Also, when you open your car door, take a moment and look into the back seat to ensure no stranger has managed to get into your car and can surprise you once inside and the doors are closed.
Have your keys ready when entering your car. Should you see someone inside your car, leave the area immediately but not before you press the car alarm button and let the lights flash and horn blare. Guaranteed the intruder will jump out and leave the car!
Once inside, immediately lock the car doors to preclude someone jumping in behind you.
Also, remember that if you drive a relatively modern car, you have a car alarm button.
Whether you are walking away from or toward your car, if you feel the slightest bit uneasy push the alarm button and let your car draw attention to you from anyone in the area.
If you don’t have to shop alone, don’t. Take a family member or friend with you. There is strength in numbers.
Guam is clearly experiencing an increased level of recreational drug use and with that comes an increased level of crime. Drug users need money to buy drugs to support their habits. Very few if any of them can hold and maintain jobs.
These are not only simple theft crimes but also include burglaries, home invasions (those while residents are still at home), robberies, assaults as well as petty theft issues going on around the island.
When at home never leave your doors or windows to the house open or unlocked.
Should you not be able to close your home because it is not air conditioned, a simple investment in a few small bells or other noise makers that can be attached to doors and windows can serve as great warnings when anyone attempts to enter unnoticed.
Unlike dogs that will bark at strangers and odd noises, bells do not require feeding or have vet bills attached. But then they don’t love you either!
Again, remain conscious of your surroundings, always be aware of familiar and unfamiliar sounds around your home and car.
Never hesitate to call the authorities (Guam police or base security – keep the numbers in your auto-dial), press your car alarm button or simply yell for help.
Drugs, drug use and growing crime are crippling our once safe island home.
The only real way to solve that problem is to avoid drugs yourself, remain ever alert and turn in those who you know use or are involved in the illicit drug trade – no matter the relationship.
Illicit drugs are vicious destroyers of lives, families and communities. Never, never tolerate illicit drug use from anyone. No matter who they are or what position in life or community they hold.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.