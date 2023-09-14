After I was surprised by the news of around 2,000 tickets for comedian Jo Koy's added third show in Guam being sold out within an hour, I was glad to learn several weeks later that the locally produced “Beauty and the Beast” musical also achieved a great box office success.
The Broadway musical presented by World Theater Productions and the Guam Philharmonic Foundation over the first weekend of this month was certainly a beautiful thing happening in our community. The majority of 80 stage performers, 60 orchestra and chorus members, and 40 team players of the production crew are from around the island. Many Guam residents who enjoyed the shows were surprised that our island actually has so many talented people that can support that kind of world-class musical performance.
Only one show is not enough to justify World Theater Productions' magnificent achievement. In fact, under the excellent leadership of its executive producer, Margie Dancel, the local production company has been presenting at least one musical almost every year, except the most serious period of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, since 2017. I believe many people remember 2017’s "Les Miserables (school edition)", 2018’s "Rent," 2019’s "Mamma Mia" and "Frozen Jr.," 2021’s "Moana Jr.," and 2022’s "Miss Saigon."
I have been traveling often to many big cities with millions of residents around Asia. Very few of those cities are able to locally create musical production every year. World Theater Productions' achievement has absolutely made Guam proud.
It is also worth mentioning that every production they did was a mix of internationally renowned theater actors and the best talents on Guam, which created a platform for artists from around the world to share their experiences within their respective fields and brought education and guidance to inspire young Guamanian talents.
For instance, local teen actress Nadia Mazloum was starring in 2017’s "Les Miserables" and 2019’s "Frozen Jr.," then she played the leading role “Belle” this year in "Beauty and the Beast."
It is a great example showing that beautiful things happening in our community could encourage people, especially our youth, to think positive, learn from certain role models, dream big and work hard to make dreams come true. The virtuous circle is going to create more beautiful things and also very likely to help minimize the dark side of our community, just like Belle’s love and kindness could save the beast in the story.
In addition, the audience of the musicals also noticed the Guam Philharmonic Foundation’s Tumon Bay Youth Orchestra did a great job during the shows. This group of local young musicians has won a gold award at the 2019 Australian International Music Festival. The respectable commitment of its conductor, Maximo Ronquillo Jr., has inspired, nurtured and promoted many young music scholars. Through their experiences with the orchestra, they are musically contributing to their schools and the community.
Our local artist Yeon Sook Park has also organized the fine arts exhibition “Moving Colors” series for many years. The latest series, taking place last month, showcased artwork of the seniors from the Guma Ginefli’e project, which is the Adult Day Care – North Dementia Care. She reminded the community that the exhibition not only served as a presentation of our island’s beauty, but also as a catalyst for healing, growth and solidarity within our community through the transformative power of art therapy.
Besides arts, sports also have the power to facilitate the virtuous circle mentioned above. When I visited Palau, a business owner told me the reason he wanted to create a bowling alley was not only to make money for himself, but also to offer young people a place to go, especially in the evening, to hopefully minimize the chance for them doing something inappropriate somewhere else.
I noticed that, together with many other sports organizations, the Guam National Badminton Federation has been working hard to encourage people of different ages to join playing badminton to live actively. Some members of the federation are doing their best to keep a badminton sports center at Barrigada regularly open every night and every weekend to welcome people to go sweating there.
To help our brilliant local singers, actors, dancers, musicians, artists, and sports enthusiasts create more beautiful things, I really think some more world-class venues are needed. The government or the private sector should think about either renovating the existing places or building new ones. The talents and the super-supportive audience in our community really deserve that.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.