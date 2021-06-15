Ben Franklin didn’t come from a background of wealth and affluence. He used his intellect and drive to become one of the most influential people in the colonies, the place that would be called The United States of America.
His interests were varied, and he was a prolific inventor. Some of his creations were the urinary catheter, swim fins, odometer, lightning rod and bifocals.
It’s estimated that his net worth in today’s dollars would place him in the upper levels of the world’s wealthiest people.
Franklin’s operating system (OS)
We all have an operating system, similar to a computer. It’s the “code” we live by, the principles we filter our choices and decisions through.
What follows is a brief list of the things Franklin strongly believed in and, from what we know, practiced in his own life.
1. Stay out of debt
Besides the obvious challenges brought on by debt, in Franklin’s time, unpaid obligations could land a person behind bars.
Can you imagine how differently people would handle their finances if America still employed a debtor’s prison?
2. Don’t flaunt wealth
Old Ben saw no advantage from having anyone envious of what he possessed. Warren Buffet, once the third richest person on the planet, is a great example of this. Buffet lives in Omaha, Nebraska with his wife, in an old house, and he drives a 2014 Cadillac.
Buffet liked his previous car, a 2006 Cadillac, but upgraded because his daughter constantly hounded him over it. If a guy who’s worth $110 billion doesn’t care about showing off his money, why should we?
3. Avoid bad company
Franklin recognized that being in the wrong crowd could get him in trouble, even if he was just an innocent bystander. He also knew that if he spent a lot of time with people who had questionable reputations, his own reputation could be hurt as a result.
4. Don’t fight about politics on Facebook
Actually, being in politics, Ben liked Twitter more. ;) What we all should understand is the need to stop being so argumentative. We should stop telling people they’re wrong, as if that’s ever going to change their minds. What it will change is the relationship we have with them, and not for the better.
5. Read a lot
It’s a national tragedy that a huge percentage of Americans will read only a handful of books after they leave high school. Some won’t read any.
6. Be thankful to God
Franklin believed in a higher power and focused on living a life of service, rather than clinging to religious doctrine and any one particular sect or denomination.
7. Avoid alcohol
He saw that drinking had ruined lives of people he knew. He also thought it would be damaging to the reputation he wanted to establish.
8. Have a moral compass
Franklin had no trouble evaluating himself in those terms, and took steps for improvement. That said, we don’t have to preach our principles and values to others, or compare our lives to the lives of others.
As for us, the only comparing we need to do is to view ourselves as we are, versus the person we have the potential to be.
9. Stay busy doing important work
He said important work focuses us and best utilizes our skills and gifts. The more important work we pursue, the better we will become. Some people call this “deep work.” This level of task requires us to be at our best, and forces us to grow.
If our work is constantly evolving and increasing in complexity, stiffening the challenge, we will need to grow to match up to it.
What to do with this
In those nine key factors, we can draw value from the life of Benjamin Franklin and how he lived. A couple of suggested uses of this information is to show it to co-workers, as well as the teenagers and young adults in your life.
I’m going to show this to my son, so he knows more about the character of one of America’s early leaders, and how what this man believed in can be meaningful in his life.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.