In 1999, we moved seven children and a dog from South Dakota to Guam.
Our itinerary included a connection in Los Angeles.
The connecting time at LAX was short and the gate for Honolulu was distant. We navigated the labyrinth with Dad in front, the kids in pairs, and Mom bringing up the rear, carrying the baby on her back and all his paraphernalia in her arms.
The baby was Benjamin.
Ben was the original column baby — when I began writing in South Dakota, I was pregnant with him. When I started writing on Guam, he had just turned 3.
Readers have watched Ben grow up.
They watched his birth and followed him as he learned to talk and walk.
But when he really learned to run, he moved out of my column and into the sports pages.
He was a top high school cross-country runner and continues to be a regular 5K winner. He’s run for Team Guam in Saipan, Australia, Yap and Samoa. He coached his last middle school cross-country team to a championship.
A true island boy
Guam is the only home Ben knows, and he’s a true island boy. He’s got an appetite for red rice and kelaguen. He deftly wields a machete and bush cutter. He’s hiked the island extensively, including the ridge trail from Mt. Lam Lam to Merizo.
On Wednesday, Ben will leave his island home.
He’s going back to the States to find his fortune and get his girl.
As a condition for his departure, I made him take me up Mt. Jumullong Manglo. In all my years here, I had never made the climb. Ben has done it 20 times.
In his top condition and with his knowledge of the trail, he can reach the summit in 30 minutes. He knew it would take longer with Mom along.
And he was gracious, pausing so I could catch my breath, and taking time to clear obstacles.
At one point, the trail was blocked by a downed tree. As he gave me his hand to help me across, I was stunned by the strength I felt.
Coming down the steepest descent, Ben planted himself on the inclines and braced me all the way.
As I put my hand on his shoulder, I remembered the pull on my shoulders as I carried him on my back on our way to Guam, just yesterday.
Suddenly he’s grown—and soon he’ll be gone.
Far away.
But never far from my heart.