In the 1970s, there was the use of heroin on Guam. Response from law enforcement helped stem the flow of heroin from totally flooding our island. Heroin was not a really widespread, popular drug, which helped it from establishing a strong foothold on island. Maybe people here just weren’t into the type of effects that heroin gave them.
In the late 1980s, the island witnessed the introduction and use of methamphetamine or “ice.” This drug had a different type of effect on people, which more people seemed to mistakenly enjoy and desire. This, and other factors, allowed methamphetamine to establish a dirty, evil, damaging foothold into our island society. A lot of crime today can be associated with “ice.”
In the mainland, the presence and use of opioids became a problem in the 1990s and continued to get worse with the introduction of illicitly-manufactured fentanyl around 2013. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain medications available legally by prescription.
Luckily, on Guam there has not been a huge desire or use of opioids like we’ve witnessed in other places. But there have been seizures of opioids in prescription pill form, heroin, and, regrettably, even the presence of fentanyl on island.
Because the information surrounding these seizures assists law enforcement in developing the crime-fighting intelligence necessary to combat these drugs, we do not openly discuss them and share that information. It is difficult to combat these evils if the information is openly displayed, thereby letting those responsible know that we know and causing them to alter their operations.
If there was a clear and present, obvious danger we would share the information publicly, but it is safe to inform everyone that fentanyl is on island.
People involved in the illicit trafficking and use of these dangerous drugs know the harm they are spreading, but their greed overshadows their ability to do the right thing. The presence of fentanyl, at least for the time being, is relatively low. The scary, dangerous thing about fentanyl is the fact that it is often mixed with other substances or sold as something else. A user can think they are purchasing a prescription opioid, like oxycodone, but could really be getting illicitly-manufactured fentanyl. This can have deadly serious consequences if someone knowingly uses or even comes in contact with a substance they think is something else.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. A person can unknowingly be exposed through their mucus membrane, skin contact or respiratory system. This makes the danger serious to people around the user – people like their family, friends and first responders.
Exposure is not overdose. However, even a small amount of the drug can cause unconsciousness or a decreased level of consciousness, respiratory distress, lowered heart rate, lowered blood pressure or even death.
Naloxone
Currently, the best tool available to fight the effects of fentanyl is Naloxone. It is an opioid antagonist that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and prevent death.
Naloxone is usually effective in a few minutes and does not harm someone if given when they have no opioids in their system. It is a nasal spray that can be administered by anyone with a little training. Some places are trying to make it available to citizens, like an over-the-counter medicine. Naloxone is not a Schedule II drug, but it is one that currently requires a prescription to be administered and possessed on Guam.
Because of this, the Guam Police Department has not been able to issue out its supply of Naloxone to its officers. The issuance of Naloxone would greatly increase the opportunity to save a user or someone unknowingly exposed to fentanyl, including other officers or first responders.
The department, through the chief of police, is working with the Legislature to enact statutes that would allow the issuance, possession and use of Naloxone. These lifesaving actions are necessary. Although there is not a lot of fentanyl abuse on island yet, the ability to save just one life makes this a very important issue to be resolved.
Chief Stephen Ignacio would like to thank the 37th Guam Legislature for introducing Bill No. 10-37, which would allow public safety officers to use and be able to administer an opioid antagonist.
GPD Capt. Scott Wade is currently the division chief of the Criminal Investigation Division with 31 years of service.