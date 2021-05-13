Guam has over 167,000 residents and the CNMI has over 57,000. For most citizens, the most common exercise of civic power is voting. In 2020, about 58% of Guam voters and about 61% of CNMI voters voted in the elections. While people can vote, about two out of five on average do not vote. The highest civil power any normal citizen can ever experience is jury duty. The amount of responsibility we entrust to average citizens in the United States is incredible.
Unlike voting, jury service is a mandated civic function. It is not an option. A person can be detained if they do not participate in jury service. For average citizens, there is no greater level of service to our community. Jury service is extremely important. It is an honor to serve on a jury. My mentor growing up, Judge James Horace Wood, absolutely hated lawyers. But he had a deep respect for juries. He told me that jurors were the soul of the court. I tend to agree with this view. One of the active areas I study is jury service and juror behavior. It is amazing how juries are influenced on Guam and the CNMI.
For the last several years, I have talked about exempting high school and college daytime students from jury service. The reason is that I have seen firsthand how much havoc jury service can wreak on students. It is extremely stressful for students and the bureaucracy is a nightmare. Sadly, I have been disappointed in the Guam Judiciary regarding how they treat routine student requests. Many states simply give active students a waiver. By the way, when Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio was an administrator at the courts, he was always very helpful when I had students who needed assistance.
In a normal policy process. the Guam Judicial Council could have made a simple rule to address the student concern. This sadly has not happened. The Guam Youth Congress has a bill up at the Guam Legislature this week. I think that the senators need to ensure that the process adopted is very simple for students to use. It should be as simple as emailing the class schedule to the jury administrator. Better yet, I think it is possible that UOG and GCC can provide the courts with an active student roster. This could remove a student from a potential jury pool with minimal effort.
At the Legislative hearing, some critics may claim that students are needed to meet some kind of abstract population goal. The answer to that is simple. Twice a year, UOG and GCC have public graduate lists. Use those lists to identify potential jurors fitting the demographic.
Parents, government of Guam scholarship programs and students can lose $5,000 in any given semester if jury service disrupts a student’s studies. Further, harried students make terrible jurors. We should also look at jury reform in the future. We use a pool system, I think we should have a “one day – one trial system.”
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.