The world is becoming a much more dangerous and complicated place in which to live, work and play.
Particularly given the past eighteen months of COVID-19 and various cyberattack issues that had a crippling effect on world economies and only exacerbated an already dangerous trend line of events.
The acronym CRKIT, which represents the names of the most troubling and confrontational countries or entities in the Pacific region, may help explain this situation.
In their order of power and desire for military control and potential for economic damage CRKIT represents, China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and, in general, regional Terrorism. Every one of these nations or entities either currently deprives people of their God-given rights and freedoms.
Every Pacific leader should take their responsibilities to protect the freedoms that their people currently enjoy very seriously as they contemplate any and all political decision-making.
That said, it never ceases to amaze me how people who have been placed in positions of leadership either choose to ignore history, and the actions of others around them, or willingly become part of the processes that are actually detrimental to the very people they have sworn to protect.
Anyone who has been watching China’s growth and expansion (economically and militarily) for the last 20-30 years can easily comprehend the fact that the country operates under the iron hand of control of the Communist Party of China.
If anyone doubts this as fact, simply ask the Uyghurs, the members of Falun Gong or more recently, the people of Hong Kong.
Yet island leaders throughout this Great Blue Nation – my personal label for the vast Pacific Ocean, Philippine Sea and the South China sea, to include the Strait of Malacca - continue to fall for the idea of receiving what are said to be "gifts” of large amounts of cash.
These so-called gifts have historically turned themselves into debts. Debts that can only be repaid in kind or by relinquishing control of your lands and freedoms.
One such attempt was made back in 2012 when the People's Republic of China's leaders out of the Chengdu area and the previous leadership of Yap signed what was called a “cooperative investment agreement” that fortunately collapsed.
The scope of the agreement was mind-boggling and fortunately it fell by the wayside, and Yap, the land of stone money, was saved from what would have been an onslaught of construction and what I believe would have meant eventual takeover by the People's Republic of China.
Most recently, on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party, David W. Panuelo, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, which includes Pohnpei, Chuuk, Kosrae and Yap, accepted a gift - in the form of “grants, not loans” of $16 million from the People's Republic of China.
In his speech he stated: “I reaffirm our nation’s commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative and of our support to help ensure that the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road adds value and increases the prosperity of citizens across the Blue Pacific Continent. Recalling my statement at our bilateral engagement in Beijing, I again reaffirm our offer for the Federated States of Micronesia to become an economic and commercial hub for the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. We believe that our location would be vital in serving the air and maritime logistics as a transit hub for goods in transit between China and the South Pacific, and China and South America.”
Mr. President, there is no such thing as a free lunch!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.