I don’t know when I began to question everything I read and heard, but when it happened, there was no turning back.
I suppose as an A-student of Catholic school roots, you might say I was raised on correctly regurgitating what was written, which was a tendency that generally stuck. Subsequently, throughout the years of higher education, this remained the theme; to replicate the “truths” in a book or film in whatever form was requested by my professors. It really wasn’t until my doctoral program that I felt free to break from this mold of institutional - therefore, correct - truth-seeking, which is unfortunate given that most individuals won’t pursue a terminal degree and won’t be encouraged and taught to argue a different position in a way that is generally more respected than “feeling” that something’s awry.
Of course, why should they? College is not the be-all and end-all. We can extoll all we want about the breakthroughs of doctors and experts and how their work has changed the world; but let’s be real: If your hot water and air conditioning goes down, no Ph.D. is going to solve your problems. Trust me, when your car engine explodes on the highway, Anthony Fauci or anyone like him is not going to save your day or the job the clock threatens.
Still, I’ve become one of those who does not believe what is reported just about anywhere, including academic papers. In fact, one of my favorite things is to search out the ridiculous in the ocean of righteous journalism.
Oh, the taglines. One of the latest ones is “the attack on democracy” that accompanies any story regarding the Jan. 6 riots earlier this year. The plain fact here is that there was no attack on “democracy” - rather, what occurred was a plundering of a single building containing some elected officials. To “attack democracy,” one must suppress the rule of the people among a host of other things. In this case, a few people mobilized themselves to make a point. Right or wrong, this is democracy in action.
But, of course, journalists can’t help themselves, but use these words to elevate themselves and their reporting. If you watch the national news anchors repeat them, you’ll notice that their voice deepens, their eyes squint and any enhancing physical manifestation is employed. Hilarious, really. TV is entertainment, I suppose.
There is also the prevailing newsroom notion that the COVID-19 crisis is primarily a hospital crisis. Whenever there is a surge, the media immediately runs to an emergency room that is so busy, the staff is turning away non-COVID-19 emergencies. Yet, magically, there is a doctor or nurse who has so much free time that they can stop to be interviewed by a reporter, or to get onto Skype or Zoom to comment that they can’t even stop to have lunch or dinner. This has become so predictable that even before the news is read - much to her chagrin - I act out the report to my wife. Unentertained as she might be, I am usually correct in how the story plays out.
The hype about the recent climate summit in Scotland attended by world leaders who vowed to cut carbon emissions was delivered with words that earnestly stressed the importance of cutting our dependence on fossil fuels. Do you think that any of the media reports on this mentioned the gargantuan amount of jet fuel used by the leaders and the media itself to travel to Glasgow for this planet-saving meeting? Nope. The news pointed to culprits; regular folks like you and me who need to start driving electric cars.
And then there are online terms that the media likes to use purely for clickbait - the story you land on completely falls short of the promise. One of these words is “stun” as in “Nicole Kidman stuns in her natural hair on the way to the gym.” What follows is a picture of Ms. Kidman looking decidedly dowdy in athleisure without spending the morning with her hair stylist. Not stunning.
Sometimes the headline will read “Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in College Graduation Pictures” which, if you saw them, feature Ms. Stallion with her buttocks exposed and her tongue out. Not stunning. These days no one covers their behinds. This isn’t even news.
“Twins” is another one of these words. “Tom Cruise and his son, Connor, are twins courtside.” Nope. Tom’s son is an adopted person of color. Not possible. Not ever.
Indeed, every rainstorm is “dangerous” and “historical;” every archeological dig unearths “the oldest;” every Oprah interview boasts “the first” time Adele reveals details about her divorce - never mind that she wrote an entire album about it. The line between news and tabloid has all but blurred.
Journalists should not ever tell people how to feel, or decide for them what is wrong or right. Their job is to report what is happening objectively so that individuals who consume their account can make up their own minds. Somewhere along the way, news anchors became pundits. If you ask me, it is exactly this enhanced fact purveying that is genuinely undermining our democracy.
Clearly, news isn’t the news anymore. At the very least, there should be a warning at the top right corner of the screen that admits to bias and messaging; or a disclaimer on the radio before the stories are read.
Or just call it the funnies, which is what I do.
Dan Ho, a native of Hågat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.