It is the obligatory red rice at every party for me. Made just like grandma makes - the redder the better.
It’s the “Ñot, Ñot, Ñot, Ñora’ing” at every family function and the “Bless you agåhu” that I would get in response.
It is the young boys hunting and fishing with their friends for fun, taking home their spoils, and pati’ing out their catch.
It is the rapping techa’ at the lisayu… “Tayuyuti gue, tayuyuti gue, tayuyuti gue.”
It is the rich traditions that survived the Spanish reduccion and World War II. Eras that saw the slaughter of thousands of CHamorus and Carolinians and the baptism and liberation of those that were left.
Thank goodness for the rich traditions that emerged from the rubble of colonialism and war.
But what else is Mes CHamoru to me?
It is the hågun suni that all the manamko tågu’ the manhoben to balutan at the party. Right beside the titiyas månha. On the “paper plate” that is actually a plate made of Styrofoam.
It is the men machete’ing boksu’ on the side of the road for the cows that they poksai at the ranch.
It is the stickers that say, “CHamoru” or “670” or “671.” You know the kind. Plastered on almost every car.
It is the loooooooooong Chamorrita hair, some a little wavy, others a whole lot of fluffy, but long and beautiful just the same.
It is the seven-day bamboo bracelets that the aunties rock and the shoulder pouch/fanny pack where every uncle keeps his måma.
It is the white and black yori’ presus that my grandpa and great-uncles used to sport. You know, the black and white ones. The ones that would start off at about a couple of inches tall brand-new, eventually wearing down to a hole under the heel.
It is that big red smile that you could only earn from years and years of chewing måma’. pugua’, åfuk, pupulu and your tobacco of choice. And then there’s the cans of tola'måma. The ones you must look out for. DO NOT mistake it for an innocent can of soda.
It is the gender segregation at family parties with the men in the back barbecuing the chicken thighs that the women in the front are cutting and mixing. Freshly grated coconut from the kamyu, lemonchina or kanun, up to you, and the donne’ såli that was picked in your backyard. Don’t forget the salt and don’t you dare leave out the Ajinomoto, a staple of every nånan-biha’s kelaguen månnok.
I realize that the essence of being CHamoru, and celebrating CHamoru month, can mean very different things to different people.
I asked my 17-year-old 11th grade student, who is full Filipina, but was born and raised on Rota, “What does Mes CHamoru mean to you?”
“Mes CHamoru means a month full of experiences and learning. This month allows us to gain more understanding of the culture and share what we are proud of,” she said.
My father is a CHamoru Gilita who has roots entrenched deep into the Marianas. I asked him once if he would ever leave the islands. He told me, “I was born here and I want to die here.”
What does Mes CHamoru mean to him?
“CHamoru month, for me, is celebrating the identity of who we are.”
Another of my students, whose parents are both Gilitas, wrote, “What Mes CHamoru means to me is myself. Who I am and what I represent.”
Yet another of my students, Filipino, but still a Gilita, just without the CHamoru lineage, simply stated, “More fiestas.”
Agradesi i fino’ manhoben.
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the CNMI, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.