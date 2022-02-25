“Back to the past!” “Once upon a time ...” “It all started when ...”
There are lots of openings for a celebration of our beginnings ... as a nation, an island, a family, or whatever else we want to celebrate. I have no problem with the celebration of our beginnings. We do this whenever we celebrate a birthday in the family. Back we go to the start, with the help of the lit candles bunched on the cake, to express our thanks for the gift of this cherished member of our family.
But we can’t celebrate a birthday without being reminded of how much the celebrant has grown over the years, what he or she has achieved, and what the celebrant has become today. That’s an important part of the celebration as well, wouldn’t you say?
Why is it, then, that so many seem to have forgotten that birthday parties are supposed to be not entirely focused on the birth of the one we’re remembering, but a joyful celebration of all that the person has become since emerging from the womb? Why are we fixed solely on the beginnings?
The problem, though, is not so much with individuals on their birthday as on clusters of people, whether nations or communities. Repeatedly in American history it happens that one faction in society focuses almost solely on the birth of the nation rather than on what it has become over the years. Those adherents, today as in the past, sound as though as they are saying: “We were born white northern Europeans, with a love of freedom, guns at our side, and the desire to move constantly onward. This is how it all started.” (Forget about Blacks since they were nothing but free labor at the time, and Native Americans were the challenge to expansion.) The image of the birth of the nation is frozen, static, locked in, unable to record any growth. Followers’ claim to return to those days makes about as much sense as a birthday celebrant’s wish, before blowing out the candles, to crawl out of the womb once again.
But the right-wingers are not the only ones suffering from this delusion to hang on to the beginnings, and nothing but them. Blacks, who see themselves as freedom fighters, look on their origins as well. They might blow out the candles with a scowl rather than a smile, but they can cling as strongly to the past as those on the other side. Born a slave, grown up as not much better than a slave ... all because of skin color! But aren’t you forgetting all those marches with linked arms, especially during the Civil Rights days of the 1960s, and everything that was accomplished. Do you really mean to say that there is no growth at all to celebrate?
As nations celebrate their successive birthdays, they add newcomers to their citizenry: people who speak unfamiliar languages and eat different foods. But somehow, this odd jumble enriches the nation (as I reminded readers in a column a few months ago). So much so that parades are held yearly to celebrate Irish or Italian or Mexican heritage. Do the back-to-our-birth groupies mean to say that this is not worth celebrating? Are they really satisfied defining themselves as gun-toting northern European explorers forever moving westward? Hasn’t the country they claim to honor grown a little bit over the years? Don’t they want to take note, and show just a bit of justified pride in the growth?
And you who trace your past to the bottom tier of the “Land of the (so-called) Free and the Home of the Brave.” Do you want to define yourselves forever as those who cringe at the sound of a slave owner’s whip? Shouldn’t we be celebrating the gains that you’ve made? Sure, you have legitimate complaints about the treatment you receive today. This no one denies. But can’t we celebrate on your birthday what has been achieved rather than what hasn’t. Isn’t that the point of Black History Month?
So, dear friends, this is a plea, perhaps a slightly tired one, that we celebrate not just what was, but what is. We do this when we bring out the cake on a birthday. Why not when taking stock of who we are as a nation and what we have become?
Perhaps Guam might also take this to heart. Its people might tone down the sometimes rabid search for its beginnings and focus just a bit more on what it has become.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.