I don’t recall that birthdays were a big thing in my house growing up; certainly, none of us ever had a big party where friends were invited over and decorations put up. If our birthdays fell on a school day, mother would not send us with cupcakes or ice cream cups to share with the class. Of course, this was in the 1970s in Vietnam War-era Guam, long before baby gender reveals and such other nonsense.
The exception is my birthday in the second grade. It fell on a Saturday and I suppose enough of my parents’ many chores and side hustles were under control that the whole family went to the beach. Mother had procured a customized sheet cake from the bakery on the Naval base where she worked – I don’t recall the theme or colors of the icing. Dad had prepared meats to grill and a cooler of RC Cola for us and San Miguel beer for him. We played in the shallow water, duck walking beneath the surface so only our heads bobbed above.
My village, Agat, was an enclave of musicians. Typically, there was a guitar player or three at the beach and a megaphone, which usually ended up being handed to my mother who was not only a good singer but a ham as well. She’d take requests. Others would join her around the megaphone to harmonize. I imagine from a distance it sounded like a political rally, but to us during those days, it was festive and carefree.
I wandered away from the impromptu concert into the shade cast by a trio of large ironwood trees, tropical pine trees with long, silky needles that fell to the ground and turned into soft amber bedding. I never liked the heat or sun, so I planned to park myself away from the shore, but with a special mission. I had with me a box, in it a treasure.
The day before, after the dismissal bell rang at the Catholic school, I ran toward a hedge where my classmates had been harassing the nest of a native sparrow in a hibiscus hedge during the lunch recess. I hadn’t come close enough to understand the details, but I thought about the nest the whole afternoon, deciding that I would inspect the area after school.
I found the remains of the nest scattered in the branches of the hibiscus. My eyes traced the dross toward the ground where they fell on a tiny, naked chick. Its eyes were huge and I could see its insides beating through translucent skin. It gave out a weak chirp. I quickly scooped it into my shirt pocket and ran toward my mother’s car waiting to take us home.
I received a yellow Tonka dump truck as an early present and appropriated it as a bed for my helpless charge. To pad it, I swiped one of my mother’s Kotex, tore open its water-retaining outer layer, and fluffed up the cotton insides to create a little nest. Into it, I placed the little hatchling. Over the rest of the evening, I fed it pieces of bread dipped in water. In bed, I planned to bring it to the beach to enjoy nature.
My mother called me over the megaphone to sing with her. I carefully tucked my Tonka truck with its precious consignment into a safe niche at the base of a tree trunk and ran towards the family. We sang the Everly Brothers “Dream” and “Beautiful Ohio.” Then someone requested that my mother sing a sad song about orphans of the Crimean War so I hurried back to the shade.
In the niche, I found the little bird covered in stinging red ants. Its entire body had been bitten and it was dead. I brought it back to my dad and he helped me bury it under the concrete picnic table where the last few pieces of my birthday cake lay beneath its retail plastic cloche.
Clearly, I’ve never forgotten this little bird, and in the many years since – nearly 50, in fact – I’ve always harbored a secret desire to keep birds. To be sure, I attempted to keep finches and parakeets from pet stores in later elementary school years, but my attempts at mimicking St. Francis of Assisi put an end to that.
This year I will turn 55, and as a gift to my 6-year old self, I am getting ducks. I’ve spent the last few weeks fencing in a large domain so they can forage safely. I have ordered many feet of invisible nylon netting to keep hawks and eagles at bay. I’m building their house into which they’ll spend the night safe from predators, and have planned for ample supplies of clean water for them. I think I might just speak to them in the native CHamoru language.
About that, the word for duck is “gnagna,” perhaps the most difficult word for my American friends to pronounce. The “gn” is a contraction that sounds like the “ng” in the word “hanger” except that it is not preceded in the first syllable by a vowel. I get a kick out of having my friends repeat it until they get it right which they never do.
I expect more of this sort of fun in the year to come. Happy Birthday, little Dan H.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.