February is a big birthday month in our family.
We celebrate my oldest son, Matthew; my first and third daughters, Jane and Deborah; my mother-in-law, and, if I remember, I’ll do a shout-out for my younger brother.
I remember the dates, but when it comes to the ages, I sometimes find myself needing math. My brother was born in 1960… so he’ll be—what?!—62! And I’m always a year off in my mind with Matthew’s age. But that’s a defense mechanism. If Matthew is indeed 38, then I am …older than I care to admit.
Mom Middlebrooke will be 94. When someone is that old, it’s rude to forget.
But for Deborah, forgetting is impossible. She was born in 2000. The calendar screams her age for 12 months every year.
And I do mean scream.
Deborah has Down syndrome. And with each passing year, the possibilities for her real success dwindle. When you have a cognitive impairment, time is not your friend.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
When I leaned over her Isolette in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, I promised her that together we would show the world what a kid with Down syndrome could do. I was thinking independent living, a good job, maybe even an earned college degree.
And we were on the way, until an unnoticed infection at age 12 turned into Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) at age 16, and stole her mind. (The PANS monster takes a child’s mind and personality and leaves a body that cannot cope with change. The OCD behaviors that arise help the child manage.)
So now her body is 22.
But her mind is somewhat less.
For me, this is difficult to accept. I had big dreams for all my children. And I still have some big dreams for Deborah.
The biggest right now is that our new plan of attack will be successful, and that by 23, she’ll again be able to talk clearly, be able to hold a job and be able to live more independently.
That’s been my dream for the last six years, and the last five plans.
But if that dream is not realized by her next birthday, we’ll keep at it, until Deborah comes back.
For now, we’ll carry on, together.
Trusting in God.
Waiting for the day when we show the world what she can really do.