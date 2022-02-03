This month is Black History Month and I think it is important to honor and celebrate it. Every U.S. President, since President Ford in 1976, has designated the month of February as Black History Month. According to the History Channel website, February was chosen because this is also the birthday month of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas. Fittingly, the 2022 Black History Month theme is “Black Health and Wellness” and seeks to raise awareness of Black medical practitioners and health care workers, including traditional healers.
When I was 3 years old in New Jersey, I had a very serious case of pneumonia and spent two weeks in the hospital. I remember “Nurse Lucy” was my primary care provider and she was the first African American person I ever interacted with. She took very good care of me. As I grew up, I developed a personal theory about race relations based on my experiences. I think that it boils down to familiarity and common values.
If we surveyed every adult in the United States and made a common list of priorities and values, we would likely see the vast majority of the public has a lot in common. In Guam, the priorities are education, health care, public safety, and jobs. Depending on which national poll we use as an index, the priorities for Guam are very congruent to the rest of the United States. We share a lot in common.
If we talk to black adults, the priorities are also congruent. All U.S. citizens have very similar priorities and values. What we lack often in my view is familiarity. In this I mean that unless we associate and interact with each other, this strong common ground is very easy to miss.
When I was 7 years old, my family moved to Georgia. I remember going to the doctor’s office with my mother and I noticed there was a side waiting room that older black patients used. I asked my mother about this and she explained that Georgia had only recently desegregated. The older black patients were not comfortable sitting in the common waiting room. When I was 8, my cub scout pack had two den mothers, one was black and one was white. My parents wanted me to be in this integrated group.
In the early 1980s, my mother was a home care aide to the wife of Dr. Gene Welden. As a young advisor to the president of the University of Georgia in 1961, Dr. Welden helped to desegregate the institution. Dr. Welden had some harrowing stories about the process. On a side note, Gene was also good friends with Flannery O’Conner, the famous author.
In 1991 in graduate school, I did a study on civil rights era voting practices. I interviewed former voting officials who spoke with pride about how they blocked black people from voting in the 1950s and 1960s. Black History Month can give us an opportunity to discuss important aspects of history. We should have these discussions.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.