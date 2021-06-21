Blame the criminals, not the matches

While not being a member of any gay groups, it is just as disturbing to me to see that some fool thought they were doing something constructive by burning the Pride flag on the Legislature's lawn.
It is equally as disturbing to see what is happening in the U.S. mainland as it relates to all of the crazy people running around violently taking other people’s lives and politicians blaming it on firearms used by those individuals.
That is the equivalent of the local gay groups blaming matches and fire for the burning of the Pride flag at the Legislature. They knew better and they have shown it with their words and actions.
It wasn’t matches or fire that was to blame for the burning of the Pride flag any more than it was firearms to blame for the senseless killing and maiming of those individuals in the mainland.
Nor was it the knife or car to blame for the senseless stabbing, running over and harming of individuals so many years ago down in the Pleasure Island area of Tumon. It was a terrible day when that mentally imbalanced individual decided to take the actions he did, ruining so many lives.
It is time that people realize that blaming inanimate objects for the crimes of human beings is simply nothing more than errant thinking or more likely some form of progressive political manipulation.
As a conservative, heterosexual male, my hat is off to our local gay members for seeing through the smoke screen of progressive thinking and placing their blame squarely on the shoulders of the errant human being(s) who deserve(s) to be punished to the fullest extent of the law for this destructive and foolish behavior.
If only the progressive political leadership in the 50 states were capable of the same line of thinking when it comes to their views as it relates to the criminals who have gone around the country maiming and taking lives with firearms.
Now some people may read this and think that it has been written tongue-in-cheek, while others may think that I am taking advantage of an opportunity to place blame where it belongs – on the criminals who burned the flag rather than blaming it on fuel or matches that may have been used to set the fire.
In reality it is a fantastic opportunity to point out the obvious, matches don’t start fires, people do.
This in the same way that guns, knives, machetes or baseball bats don’t kill and maim people, other crazy, angry, mentally ill, criminal people do.
Now it is doubtful that anyone in the Guam Legislature plans to conjure up a bill to make it illegal to carry matches into the Legislature but one never knows what senators will do to pander for future votes.
Point is, Guam’s gay citizenry knew exactly where to point the blame and they did so with class.
They blamed the criminal(s) who burned their flag and not the matches that were used to start the fire.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.