Stumbling on a piece of good news for boosting student success is always uplifting for an educator. As I was thumbing through the Post the other day, I found such a gem. GDOE announced that help was on the way for college-bound students planning to take the SAT. A flyer had already made the rounds in schools. Parents were notified. School websites posted the notice. I was excited to read about this opportunity.
Doing well in the SAT is important for high school students. So, I decided to do a little digging. What is the SAT and why is boosting student test scores such a big deal? The SAT is a college entrance exam that colleges and universities use for assessing student capacity. The SAT is a tool designed to measure a student’s readiness for college.
When considering student applications, admissions officers review GPA scores, letters of endorsement, records of extracurricular activities and student essays. The SAT score offers one common data point suitable for comparing all candidates. Higher SAT scores not only increase your chances for being accepted into selective universities, they are also used to qualify students for financial aid. The better the scores the higher the scholarship awards.
Due to COVID-19, some colleges have not required SAT results for admissions in the past two years, but most still do. But financial aid officers continue to consider test results as part of their evaluation process. Employers may also compare SAT scores when selecting job candidates. For these reasons, high school students should take the SAT. Taking advantage of the opportunity being made available to Guam's high school students makes perfect sense.
Signing up for the SAT preparation training courses has been made easy. School counselors are assisting students in the registration process. Online registration options are also available. Three cycles of 14-hours of training will be offered. One face-to-face and two virtual class segments are scheduled for each cycle. Hopefully, there will be enough interest that GDOE will consider extending the registration period and expanding course offerings. Superintendent Jon Fernandez notes, “We know our students will want to do well and for the SAT, it helps to be familiar with the exam and to do some level of practice before you take the real thing.” Very true.
For students who are not yet contemplating college, improving test-taking skills and making up for learning losses in verbal achievement and math is reason enough to register and participate. I speak from personal experience. I considered myself a terrible test-taker. I panicked sitting there and trying to act like I knew what I was doing. Watching students - who knew how to follow instructions and answer questions - quickly engage made me feel stupid. I was in the middle of a high-stakes, stressful event totally unprepared and feeling way out of place. I was clueless as to what to do. I wish that I had been taught how to take the test. It would have reduced my anxiety and increased my performance.
I later discovered that there is no such thing as a "good" or "bad" tester. Anthony James Green writes, “The entire notion of the 'bad tester' is ridiculous. So is the notion of a 'good tester.' Good testers are kids who study the relevant material until they know it by heart. Bad testers are the kids who don't. Kids who can walk into the SAT and get high scores on their first attempt are just the rare few who already have most of the requisite knowledge at their disposal.” Cautions Green, “obsessing over your weakest points is way more important than working at what you are good at … if you are pretty comfortable with reading and grammar and hate math, then you should be spending 95% of your time in math.”
Don’t put off your preparation for such benchmarks as the SAT till the semester when you are likely to take it. In fact, argues Abby Jackson, studying for the SAT should begin in the freshman year of high school. There are many study guides online to add value to your efforts. If you didn’t do well in courses early on and you get excellent SAT scores, you demonstrate to college admission officers that you are college worthy. Take advantage of this GDOE opportunity to excel and overcome test-taking anxiety.