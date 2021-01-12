You’re the manager. An employee comes to you, totally flustered, and says, “Boss, I have a problem.”
In general terms, you have three options. You solve it for them, work with them to handle the situation, or do nothing and tell them to figure it out.
First things first
Whichever option you choose, it’s important to require people to gain a complete understanding of the issue they’re facing BEFORE they come to you. If they don’t have that understanding, they have work to do.
The overall goal is to build problem-solvers and decision-makers, and this is the first step.
1. On their own
I’ve known many successful managers who have adopted the strategy that it’s best for people to figure out their troubles, without the boss having to step in.
A famous example of this was Phil Jackson, coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1999-2004, which included winning three consecutive NBA championships in 1999, 2000, and 2001.
When the Lakers would find themselves in trouble, unable to stop their opponents from scoring and perhaps falling far behind, Jackson often didn’t follow the normal coaching procedure. That would be calling a timeout and telling the team what to do. Instead, Jackson refused to interrupt play.
When asked about his methods, he said he wanted his players to analyze what was wrong, and then do what was needed to correct the problem. He figured it strengthened them. Further, when faced with a similar situation, they would know what to do.
Upside and downside
People grow through experience. If forced to analyze a situation, evaluate possible solutions and then choose one, you’ll learn a lot about how they process information, along with their decision making skills. Even if things don’t work out as hoped, this knowledge is still an upside.
In addition, you promote confidence in someone when you give them responsibility and the freedom to decide the best course of action.
Of course, the downside is it’s possible you’ll discover that those skills in analysis and judgment aren’t very good, and you’ll end up on the short end.
2. Collaborating
If a worker lacks confidence, experience, or requests help with a problem, if you have the time you could decide to work with them.
That said, there should be two requirements. One, they must do the analysis as described. Second, they are the lead person on solving the problem. You are in a support, or mentoring capacity.
Once the individual has laid out the problem, along with potential solutions, you can both reason through them in order to choose. Many workers won’t be experienced in this kind of work, so teaching them your process can bring permanent benefits.
Upside and downside
The upside benefit is growth. If they didn’t have one before, you’ve now given them a track to run on (your process) in how to assess challenges, explain them, source and evaluate solutions, and then make decisions.
If they do ask for your involvement again, they should be able to shoulder a larger part of the load. Eventually, they’ll have the confidence and ability to handle issues on their own.
I don’t see much of a downside here, while others may consider that to be learning some employees will always need some hand holding in the area of problem solving.
As far as I’m concerned, that’s still an upside. At least you have a better feel for their abilities — and you know it now, not when the chips are down and it could cost you.
3. Solving for them
I’ve written about this, suggesting that if you solve everybody’s challenges, it’s counter to productivity. You end up doing all the thinking and doing work somebody else is paid to perform.
I’ve heard managers say, “It will take me less time to get it done than to try to explain it to somebody.” I won’t argue that point. They’re right.
However, growth never happens and the situation never improves. To me, that’s the total downside.
Disclaimer. There may be an occasional issue so critical that it only makes sense to put all this aside and handle it on your own. Once you have, you can use it as a solid teaching moment.
