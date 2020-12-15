At a business dinner some 30 years ago, I heard my boss and the CEO client he was entertaining, share opinions on a topic most workers never think about.
I spoke little over that three-hour dinner, simply soaking in a wide-ranging conversation between two wealthy, experienced entrepreneurs.
Part of their discussion focused on the challenge of getting good information on a timely basis. In addition, they chewed over the topic of how leaders often felt isolated, which was intriguing as I’d never given it any thought until that night.
I didn’t like my employer
I was often treated with a condescending, dismissive attitude. It wasn’t fun at all, but I look back on it now and realize how he was giving me a tremendous gift. I was learning a style of leadership I decided I would never use if I ever took on a leader’s role.
While he wasn’t easy to like, I respected his quick mind, talent in communicating ideas, and his ability to close large deals. I knew I wouldn’t be employed there very long, so I decided to put aside my personal feelings and take in what he could teach me. That made the relationship more tolerable.
If you get nothing else from this column today, know this: Even if you have a boss whom you feel is highly difficult to deal with, you can “go to school” on him/her, and profit handsomely from the interaction.
Seeking help inside the company
Both men talked about trusting their respective senior leaders and being able to share a good amount of information with them, but they agreed there were limits.
Those limitations were based on two factors. One, because of possible changes in executive leadership, an obviously sensitive topic.
The second reason was far more likely, that unless somebody had been through specific situations the CEO was up against, they probably wouldn’t be able to help and it could be a waste of time for both parties.
Who can they turn to?
Executives will often engage consultants and coaches, who can provide specific expertise to solve issues, or perhaps offer a neutral ear to bounce ideas off of. They may also look to people outside of their market for help.
When I was in the magazine publishing business, the people who would best understand my problems were my competitors. In a small market like Guam, many leaders face what I did, to get answers locally it might be necessary to lift up the hood on your business and expose facts you’d prefer remained private.
Instead, I was able to connect with other publishers in far-flung markets to solve issues or narrow down options. That took longer, but was the more comfortable choice.
Help the boss get better info
It won’t necessarily help with the feelings of isolation, but workers can help their leader with a more effective flow of information. What I would do is schedule a five-minute meeting to explore what data the boss must have, and additionally would like to have if available. Ask that question because your boss may wish to revisit the issue, and this provides the opportunity.
Then, I’d want to know the frequency the information is wanted, and delivered in which form — printed out or digital.
Whatever is agreed upon, give a little more. More is better than not enough.
Every once in a while, check back and ask, “Am I giving you what you want?”
Maybe the boss wants an adjustment to what you’re providing. Most often, you’ll catch a “thank you” and nothing more. That’s fine. The point is, you ask and keep asking.
Here’s a Christmas gift
Only people who have attended our course The New Boss have received this tidbit, and it’s one that can be magical.
When you think the time is right, ask your boss, “Is there anything on your plate you need done, and you think I can help?”
I’m out of space for this week, so no lengthy explanation is possible on the benefits of this question. Think about it this way…
I always wanted my boss to see me as playing bigger than my job title, and delivering more value than what I was being paid for. I’ll leave it at that.
Jerry Roberts helps workers at all levels communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.