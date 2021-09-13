It seems that some people in, and associated with, government believe that vaccinations are the panacea for the COVID-19 virus, along with the delta variant that has recently added to the havoc around the world.
This all seems to be very much like the flu in that it changes a bit each year and there is a new “flu shot” every fall to help you ease the symptoms (much like the COVID-19 vaccine) should you contract the virus.
Speaking of flu, there has not been very much discussion or coverage of the number of flu cases nationally or locally during the past 18 months. One wonders if they have turned into COVID-19 cases? Just a thought.
Dictating that people must have a vaccination (that doesn’t protect the recipient from contracting or spreading the virus) really serves little or no purpose other than separating citizens into groups and depriving people of individual freedoms.
Rather than bringing people together, it pits one class of citizens (those vaccinated) against the other (the nonvaccinated) and divides our small island community.
It’s one side of the community against the other and only serves to further empower elected and appointed people who are making up such rules as they go along.
The recent rise in coronavirus cases and the increased numbers in local hospitals are being used to justify even great constraints on our individual liberties. Once again, we are allowing the elected politicians to pit residents against each other.
The governor and, by their refusal to exercise their elected responsibility and power, the Legislature, have and are creating an island of “cans" and “cannots." A place in which our individual freedoms will depend on our willingness to comply with the dictates of elected and appointed officials.
Is this really how we want to live? Is it really what we stand for? Is it what the spirit of inafa'maolek is all about?
In my previous column I noted the value of a public education system on improving one’s health, and understanding that clearly more than 99% of the COVID-19 deaths are related to essentially avoidable comorbidities.
Why are these same elected and appointed officials not actively working on improving the overall health of the community rather than consolidating their power - power they use to lord over the public in a dictatorial manner rather than working to improve overall public health?
Somewhere along the line we have lost our way.
We have become accustomed to rule by executive order and have lost sight of rule through the balance of power and why it is so important in our free society.
We have a Bill of Rights but so do many tyrannical governments around the world. What matters isn’t whether you can list those rights in your constitution but whether your government is set up to protect those individual rights.
This is where the balance of power comes into play and our legislative and judicial branches of government must exercise their authority to maintain our balance of freedom.
Here on Guam, they appear to be failing us.
The executive branch on Guam has been, and continues to be, acting alone with no checks and balances being initiated to protect the individual by either the legislative or the judicial branches of government.
It seems clear that in the name of mitigating COVID-19 we have allowed the administrative branch severe overreach. In the name of individual freedom the public can demand more checks and balances by the legislative and judicial branches on what the governor and other elected and appointed officials have been permitted to do.
In short, we need to restore balance with greater legislative and judicial checks on what the governor can do, including how long they can do it.
To date it seems to have been rule by something called the “ends justify the means” form of government – like the roadblocks the governor initiated earlier in this mess.
At this juncture it is my belief that the governor is overreaching, the Legislature is asleep at the wheel and the judiciary is avoiding the subject altogether.
And as for the press, their responsibility of consistent and clanging oversight to protect those individual rights with their very existence seems nonexistent.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.