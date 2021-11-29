I absolutely refuse to shop on the day after Thanksgiving.
Even though I am a tightwad and will go out of my way to save a dollar, my introverted aversion to crowds is stronger. I’ll pay more next week. It’s worth it to avoid the anxiety of finding a parking place or having to wait in long lines.
Wild horses cannot drag me to a store on Black Friday.
But a child can.
Many years ago - before we moved back to Guam - my second son, the gift-giver, HAD to go to the doorbuster sales on Black Friday. I told him - many times - I would not shop on Black Friday. And he told me - many more times - why he just HAD to shop that morning.
On that Black Friday morning, after he had finished his paper route early, we went bargain hunting. We waited in freezing South Dakotan air for the first store to open.
But he wasn’t first in line and by the time he got in, the things he wanted were already gone. The scene was repeated at the other two stores we visited. He came home empty-handed and disappointed.
Since then, I have avoided Black Friday shopping.
Until last week.
A Black Friday ad showed an item that interested one of my boys. He brought the flyer to show me.
“Oh, that looks like fun,” I said. “Would you like that?”
He smiled and nodded.
He never asks for anything, so I wanted to fulfill his desire. The problem was that I had seen “Three Day Sale” on the ad and thought it was a different weekend. Due to circumstances beyond my control, I could not get there.
I thought I had missed out, but inquired when I shopped last Monday.
“That’s for this weekend,” the clerk told me.
“THIS coming Friday? Black Friday?” I said. “Oh no. I don’t shop on Black Friday. This is going to be a real test of motherlove.”
On Friday morning, I was out the door early.
Fortunately, while this store had many specials, it’s not the store that attracts the first wave of bargain hunters.
As I walked in, the clerk recognized me and directed me to the item. I was back in my car before the crowd showed up. Victory without anxiety.
But I broke my rule.
And someday I’ll likely break it again.
But only for a kid.