"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” - author Mark Twain
Do you know why you get angry? Would you like to be angry less, and less angry when you are? Today, let’s dig into anger and how to figure it out.
How frequent is anger?
Ryan Martin is a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and the author of "Why We Get Mad: How to Use Your Anger for Positive Change." He says most people get angry more than they think. Martin says it ranges from several times a week to several times a day for the average person.
Anger is an intense emotion and any number of things can bring it on. Martin describes anger as having three stages, and they can happen quickly.
Stage 1: Provocation
Whatever it is that triggers our emotions and possible outburst.
Somebody we care about is treated badly. We’re cut off in traffic. We’re in a hurry and the line at the bank isn’t moving fast enough. Our boss rips us in front of other workers.
We might not want to talk about it, but we know what will cause us to flash in anger. Here’s a short exercise. Grab a piece of paper and scribble down what made your blood boil the last few times you got mad.
Understanding what moves us to the point of anger is the first step in potentially controlling it.
Stage 2: Interpretation
We decide what the provocation means to us, and whether or not we can deal with it.
Let’s say you’re in a meeting and the least experienced person on the team challenges your position on an issue. You might not get too upset, figuring his/her position doesn’t carry much weight. You can handle this, no problem.
On the other hand, what if it’s the most experienced and highly regarded team member who stands up against your idea? Would that be different?
Would you be able to be so dismissive as to the impact? Would it worry you that this happened? Could the worry lead to fear, and could the fear come out as anger — once you’re out of the meeting?
Blowing things out of proportion
“I know why he shot down my proposal. He wants to lead the new expansion project. If he can make me look bad, he has a better chance to get that job.
What a jerk!”
Let me be blunt; trying to assign motives to someone’s actions or words is dangerous. It can lead us from bad to worse.
A better option is to say …
“I’m open to any ideas or opinions if it advances our work. What are you thinking?”
This does two things. One, it says to everybody that your focus is on the team’s success, not what you get from that personally.
Second, it puts your co-worker in a position where they have to give a detailed reason for their objection. Whether they do or not, your position is secure as you’ve made it clear that you’re a team player.
However, too often the individual ignores this strategy, assigns a negative motive, and transitions a molehill into a mountain in mere seconds.
Stage 3: Mood
The wild card in all this is what emotional condition are we in when provocation and interpretation meet up?
If we’re in a foul mood already, our ability to cope with the trigger (provocation) is going to be impaired.
Then, our interpretation may go off the tracks and we end up visualizing the situation as being much worse than it is. If you’ve ever seen somebody fly off the handle about something that didn’t seem worthy of that reaction, this is likely what is happening.
The mood factor also answers the question as to why something seemingly has no effect on a person one day, and causes a massive eruption another day.
I’ve witnessed this with a co-worker laughing off a relatively harmless situation on a Monday, and violently overturning someone’s desk when it happened again a few days later.
Are you ready for a positive twist to all this? In his book, Martin discusses “productive anger,” and we’ll explore that concept next Tuesday, as we deliver Part 2 of this topic. Until then, keep your cool.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.