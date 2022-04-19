If you polled the American people, I believe the vast majority would say that the United States is a much angrier place than a decade ago.
Any arguments on that? Is it COVID-19? How about social media? Trump? Biden? Conservatives? Liberals?
All of the above? Are you angrier - or at least more frustrated - than you were 10 years ago? Five years ago?
Understanding our anger
Last Tuesday, we introduced the topic of anger, citing work done by Ryan Martin, a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and the author of Why We Get Mad: How to Use Your Anger for Positive Change.
If you missed that article or wish to refresh your memory on the details, you can find it at https://bit.ly/angerbreakdown1.
Anger is individual. You and I may get from being provoked to understanding why at different speeds and intensities, then we add in the factors of our mood, along with whether we’re likely to blow things out of proportion.
To make the picture even more confusing, how we display our anger can also be different.
Some people are loud and let everyone around them know they are mad. Others may keep it bottled up.
Can we find positives here?
I think Martin would agree that it’s tough to find positives when your blood pressure is up and frustration is about to pass anger, on the way to rage.
That said, he believes we can. To do, that we have to use a control mechanism. When we feel anger coming on, we’re going to have to put ourselves on “time out.”
That might mean we go to our desk, restroom, outside - somewhere away from people and interruptions.
We then answer questions
Martin says we need the answers to the following three big questions, and this is really digging into the issue of emotional intelligence we talk about every once in a while.
Essentially, us being in control of our emotions, not our emotions being in control of us.
Here are the three questions:
First big question
Should I be angry? This is followed by other questions. Was I really wronged or treated unfairly? Is somebody really out to get me? What are the consequences here for me? Or - wait a minute - was what happened likely unintentional?
This is the interpretation stage. I got provoked and now I need to process that to answer these questions. If I’m not sure whether the anger is justified, then why get angry?
The second big question
What happens now? Whether my anger is justified or unjustified, I need to think things through to figure out what I want to get out of this situation. Stephen Covey taught, that “between stimulus and response is a choice.” We hold the power in this situation. Whatever has happened, we now determine the next step. Will we yell or will we seek to reason with the other party? What is the ultimate outcome we’re after?
The third big question
What is my anger telling me about myself? George has been late to work three times this week. I tell him that it cannot continue or it will cause an administrative issue. The next day, he’s late again and I’m upset. Why? Is it because it’s a bad example or a matter of fairness to others? Or is it more that I feel personally disrespected? If so, that’s a self-esteem issue. Why should I be upset? George knew the consequences and was still late. This was a choice he made. There’s no reason for me to be mad.
What are we trying to accomplish?
It’s not anger management. A better goal is anger reduction and eventually anger prevention. Once we can recognize our anger, exercise the power Covey outlined to effectively answer those three questions and decide what our response will be, we should be able to reduce the severity of our anger, and how often we’re angry. Where anger really gets “productive” is when the people we lead see and understand our methods of controlling it, and adapt those strategies to their own angry moments. We are responsible for controlling our emotions.
When we can, it’s incredibly empowering. Imagine an organization where instead of being overwhelmed by anger that disrupts, people channel it into constructive actions that lead to better relationships and smoother operations. Would it help to keep those three questions nearby?
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.