In an effort to get my daughter moving and breathing better, I took her to Ypao Beach Park last Thursday.
We arrived early—the gates were locked — but there were already many cars parked outside the gated area.
I waited for the gates to be opened to take advantage of handicapped parking. When Deborah is in a mood — as she is too often — it’s wise not to lengthen an adventure with unnecessary steps.
She surprised me by heading down the paved path quickly.
I caught up with her, grabbed her hand and continued walking.
I greeted an older gentleman, who was getting ready to leave on his bike after swimming.
Another swimmer was rinsing off in the shower.
I nudged Deborah toward the sand.
“It will be easier to walk if you take off your shoes,” I said, removing my zoris.
“No.”
Oh well, at least she was walking and breathing.
We meandered toward the lifeguard station, passing some young tourists who had been snorkeling, then she pulled left and we went back to the pavement.
Some military members were unloading grills and setting up for an event in the main pavilion. They were having fun.
Deborah’s fun lasted until we reached the restrooms. We turned around and walked back to the car through the grass.
As we walked quietly among the pavilions, I thought about the “improvements” that have been proposed. Why would anyone want to ruin this natural park with sidewalks, ugly buildings and a multimedia exhibit hall with a flying proa on the roof?
If $50 million is burning holes in the pockets of GVB board members, I’ll help them spend it sanely:
1. Build new restrooms at Ypao and all the parks and attractions around the island, especially at Fort Soledad.
2. Pay a third party to maintain these facilities and keep them OPEN during daylight hours.
3. Rebuild the amphitheater.
4. Rebuild the smaller pavilions and the playground and maintain them.
5. Fix the access road at Matapang Beach.
6. Use a portion as an incentive to the mayors to keep the village roads clean. They can’t have the money until they first get rid of the all the junk cars on their main thoroughfares.
7. Return leftover money to the General Fund.
A glitzy “smart park” is a dumb idea.
Ypao is a diamond in the rough.
It doesn’t need a makeover.
It just needs a little polish.