The CHamoru learning gap is indisputable. Three generations have experienced the backlash of the English-only policy that was promulgated in earnest after World War II. It’s ironic that as war survivors were celebrating “liberation,” the suppression of our language began in full force. Would-be CHamoru speakers have suffered the pain of not learning their Mother Tongue and have mixed feelings about who should take the blame.
Notwithstanding, there is an incredible resurgence of interest among young parents and their children to learn to speak, read and write CHamoru. In order to make up for lost time, we must ramp up our efforts at different age levels and in different ways. A standardized orthography and robust revitalization programs are key to bridging the learning gap. The reestablishment of the Kumisión to champion language continuity has been vital.
Hurao’s Neni Academy, through its full immersion language nesting program, is teaching young children (3 and 4 years old) to speak fluently in CHamoru; and, engaging their parents in mañaina classes. GDOE’s Sinipok immersion program currently conducts one kindergarten and one first grade class using CHamoru as the medium of instruction. They plan to add a grade level each year. GDOE also includes CHamoru as a subject in elementary and secondary schools at most grade levels.
GCC offers its students classes in CHamoru. In addition to CHamoru language classes as well as a major in CHamoru studies at UOG, there is a tract for CHamoru teachers to build their competencies in educational theory and practice. Some private schools incorporate CHamoru instruction or Guam history and culture lessons into the curriculum.
The Catholic Church has been indispensable in preserving the CHamoru language for centuries through the written documentation of prayers, novenas, hymns and scriptural readings. The media is more welcoming of CHamoru submissions. Island leaders are also demonstrating their commitment through funding and legislation.
Study groups and online classes for the general public and CHamorus in the diaspora, who are interested in reclaiming our language, are also gaining traction. The website, UmeyakCHamoru.com is a great online platform for learning CHamoru at your own speed. Books written in CHamoru are increasing in number. We are making great progress in our collective efforts to move the needle on the scale of language endangerment established by UNESCO from the severely endangered category we are now in.
We must also address the teaching gap. We used to think that if you could speak it, you could teach it. We now know that teaching CHamoru as a second language, and as part of the language arts curriculum, requires not only speaking fluency but orthographic proficiency as well. Additionally, training in culturally-relevant pedagogy and instructional methodology is also critical.
Comparing and contrasting rules that a student has learned about one language is an effective way of teaching the new rules of a second language. This is relevant as we consider what makes for an effective CHamoru teacher in the classroom. Fluency in a language without knowing the rules of spelling and grammar both for the student’s first language as well as for the language being taught creates a huge disadvantage.
At a more informal level, everyone who speaks CHamoru can help children, grandchildren, family members, friends and others who are interested in learning to communicate in CHamoru. Real dialogue is most appealing because it is highly interactive and involves people who want to learn. A word graduates to a phrase, then a sentence and soon a conversation. Bridging the professional teaching gap may not be in our immediate reach. But, speaking CHamoru with loved ones certainly is.
I facilitate two CHamoru study groups with friends from the Academy of Our Lady classes of 1968 and 1969, respectively. Participants have different levels of fluency. We are tackling the Orthography together. Our weekly two-hour sessions are amazing. It is hard to resist becoming fascinated with the CHamoru language once you take a deep dive into its nature-based metaphors and mind-boggling rules. Discovering how we love our language has made our journey less daunting. We firmly believe in the “use it or lose it” rule.
My valentine wish is that you will fall in love with speaking CHamoru. Our ancestors would be proud and our children are counting on it!