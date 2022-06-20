A public service announcement caught my attention recently.
It was from the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (www.fatherhood.gov), encouraging fathers to share Dad Jokes with their kids.
My immediate reaction was: Why do we need the government to help fathers with Dad Jokes? (I found out later that the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse is more fluff than substance. It’s a government-funded media campaign.)
But my next thoughts turned to Dad Jokes themselves.
My Dad was a storyteller, or — as Mom said less kindly — “a liar.” He could tell the wildest stories with a straight face. It wasn’t until the punchline that I’d know that I’d been had.
But he had two Dad Jokes I heard frequently when I was small:
“Helen, why does your blouse button in the back? Because your bellybutton’s in the front.”
I outgrew that annoying one as styles changed.
But every summer he’d invariably ask: “Do you know why it’s called watermelon? Because they plant it in the spring.”
And I’d roll my eyes and shake my head.
Dad Jokes as a genre came into their own as my generation became grandparents. My sons are masters of the Dad Joke, even though the fastest jokers are the two who are not yet married.
On a family chat, I ask them to share their best.
The first response was from my daughter-in-law, who told me Matthew and Ben were on their way to a Father’s Day campout. She said it was going to be an “intense trip.”
“Those can be costly with all the hikes lately,” came a response.
“Don’t worry,” one of the campers responded, “we’ve got camping insurance. But the company said if someone steals our tent, we won’t be covered anymore.”
Then others followed.
“A man lost his left side in a freak accident. He’s alright now.”
“What do they have for lunch on the Nautilus? Sub sandwiches!”
“What is the difference between black eyed peas and chickpeas? The Black Eyed Peas can sing you a tune; chickpeas can only hummus one.”
“How do you fix a broken low brass instrument? With a tuba glue.”
“I need to say a thank you to everyone that helped me understand the meaning of ‘many.’ It means a lot.”
And it does mean a lot to share these jokes. The kids will groan. But they’ll remember.
My Dad’s been gone 38 years.
I’d give anything to roll my eyes at him again.