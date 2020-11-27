Life offers plenty of opportunities to talk with friends, mostly people who share a similar outlook on life with us. They’re people we feel comfortable chatting with. Sometimes they can almost complete our unfinished sentences. “I know what you mean,” they often say to reassure us that we’re understood.
Then there are those other less welcome conversations–the priest and the militant atheist, the teacher and the class buffoon, the military veteran and the conscientious objector. The differences loom so large that we wonder whether there is anything we can agree on. Do we really want to run the risk of a verbal fight?
What should I do in this time of political warfare when I find that my friends have crossed political boundaries and have sided with the “enemy”? When I, who watch what they term “fake media,” learn that they sit in front of Fox News all day long? How should I respond? Should I decline their calls? Delete their names from my Christmas card list? Unfriend them on my Facebook?
My brother in Buffalo told me that he actually seeks out those on the opposite side of the political lines for conversation after Sunday Mass in his parish because he wants to learn more about their position. I find that I do the same thing. Why? Because I want to better understand where these people, who seem quite normal even if they are settled on the other half of the planet, are coming from.
The other day in a conversation with one of my far-right friends, we were talking about movies and sharing our fondness for “Forrest Gump” and the wonderful portrayal that Tom Hanks did in the film. Then my friend shook his head and made a surprising remark: “Too bad about his life off-screen.” When I asked him what he meant by that, he said that word is out that Hanks was collaborating with Bill Gates and others to do some horrible things to the planet.
Why would he and other intelligent people subscribe to such a far-out conspiracy theory, I asked myself. The answer wasn’t long in coming. My friend was disappointed that much of what he valued in the past – warm family dinners after Sunday Mass together, a cohesive community that looked out for all its members, the old signs of public support for God and nation –seems to have vanished. What could explain such an enormous change other than a deliberate conspiracy to undermine the values that we all cherished? How else could the world have changed from the warm and friendly place it once was to the baffling and inhospitable place that it has become today?
The liberals, who thought that all problems could be settled by enacting new laws, were obsessed with upholding the rights of every group that wanted to be recognized. Along the way they had been constructing rules for political correctness that were strangling the society they thought they were serving.
My friend and his allies simply wanted to recapture a past that looked more enchanting with every passing year. Why try to build a new society, they wondered, when not too long ago we had one that worked well for all of us? In fact, the further we pursue what the liberals call progress, the more distant we become from that grand and glorious past.
The conversations with my friends on the other side of the battle line have been instructive for me. They have helped me understand what it is they feel they have lost and why they believe this has happened. Even if I don’t find myself on the same side of the line as them, I sympathize and share many of their concerns. I’d like to think that they have become even better friends despite our differences.
Why not try having these uncomfortable conversations? They may be challenging, but you might find they help us bridge a wide gap that needs to be crossed.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.