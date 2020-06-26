The 2020 Census of Guam is happening now, and your participation remains more important than ever. It is a once in a decade opportunity to ensure that proper funding is allocated for programs that include Medicaid and Head Start, mental health services, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and other critical programs that impact our community. Over the next 10 years, local leaders, including lawmakers, business owners and nonprofit organizations, will use the statistics collected from the 2020 Census of Guam to make critical decisions about our island. Your responses will help these key decision-makers know where our community needs new schools, health clinics, support groups, and other services for our familia, our manåmko’ and our famagu’on.
Using the population statistics from the 2010 Census of Guam, Island Girl Power, a local nonprofit that empowers young women to make healthy lifestyle choices, was able to apply for and receive a Community Development Block Grant through Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority in 2012 to expand their facility to include a community thrift store and sustainable garden. All proceeds are reverted into the nonprofit organization so that Island Girl Power can continue to provide Guam with additional services.
“Island Girl Power also participates in jobs and community works programs; all of (these) programs are made possible because of the data we receive from the U.S. Census Bureau,” stated Juanita Blaz, executive director of Island Girl Power. Blaz also emphasized how 2010 Census data were a key component to not only Island Girl Power resources, but for the entire community.
Guam Cancer Care is another example of how census statistics can change lives. As a nonprofit organization, Guam Cancer Care provides free professional support to patients and their families as they deal with the impact of cancer. The organization uses census data to examine the demographics and economic status of the population to assess where there is a greater need for services.
“We used the 2010 Census data to determine the percentage of the population that is insured or uninsured. This is important for our program planning and outreach programs, but more importantly for our screening programs,” explained Ellie S. Onrung, a program director with Guam Cancer Care, regarding using the 2010 Census data to enhance the Cancer Screening and Early Detection Program.
From local resource facilities to health care programs for families in need, your participation in the 2020 Census of Guam will impact the federal funding and statistical information needed to benefit our community for the next 10 years and beyond.
Census workers are currently visiting every household to provide instructions on how to respond to the 2020 Census of Guam. You may complete your 2020 Census over the telephone, in-person at home, or schedule an appointment for an in-person interview at a village Census Center. All census workers will also be wearing gloves and a face mask that covers their mouth and nose. They will also continue to wear their yellow 2020 Census of Guam safety vests and display two badges of identification.
Respond to the 2020 Census of Guam today. Together, we can make a difference.
Nicole Quinata is a partnership specialist with the 2020 Census of Guam.