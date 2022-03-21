Long before I became a journalist, I enjoyed word play — puns, idioms and other unusual expressions.
It was an acquired delight — I had to be quick linguistically or Mom would have left me in the dust. She was a wordsmith, who fired funny phrases faster than a speeding bullet. Although it was sometimes tough to keep up, I reportedly talked like her before I was in kindergarten.
But Mom was always the master and often I’d be left scratching my head.
As an example — in our house, a messy room or a ratty outfit would be judged as looking like “the wreck of the Hesperus.” I knew that was bad, but did not know the Hesperus was a ship that wrecked off the New England coast until I was a homeschooling mother of five living in Maine.
Every now and then I muse on certain words and how they are used in the language.
Recently in one of my Facebook groups, a friend was looking for “unshelled” mixed nuts. Quickly3 people responded with places to find bagged mixed nuts without the shells. But “unshelled” means “with the shell on,” while “shelled” means “without the shell.”
The usage is derived from the verb “shell,” not the noun.
And consider the word “leg.”
In the theater, it is considered bad luck to wish someone “good luck” before a performance, so you wish him something opposite—“break a leg.”
On school days, my kids rarely shake a leg to make it on time. But after school, they sometimes eat like they have hollow legs.
Although the narrative about SARS-CoV2, lockdowns and masks never really had a leg to stand on, after two years, I think it’s finally on its last legs. Of course, if journalists had forsaken the narrative and done some real legwork, the story would not have had legs for so long.
But now, inflation that was fed during the pandemic has us paying an arm and a leg at the gas pump.
Looking back, it appears that the only ones who got a leg up in the last two years were the pharmaceutical companies, the technocrats and the elites who orchestrated the whole mess.
So why are legs occupying my thoughts?
Because — I am not pulling your leg — I only have one leg to stand on.
I broke a leg.
But I now have a leg up — on the couch.
And I feel like the wreck of the Hesperus.