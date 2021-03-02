Family involvement is a key component of children’s success in reading. Since parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and older siblings serve as role models for children, setting up a home library is a great way to involve the whole family in reading at home. Your home library does not have to be elaborate or expensive. However, you will need to spend time to find reading material that will interest all of the members in your family. Here are some tips you can use to plan your family’s library:
1. Setting up your library – You do not need much space. A corner of a room with a bookshelf or baskets, and good lighting are all that is needed.
2. Library size - The size of the library will vary from family to family. However, it is important to have a variety of reading material available to address the interests of each member of the family. Ask your family what they like to read, and try to stock up on their favorite subjects and authors. Plan your collection thoughtfully.
3. Displaying your collection - Books and other reading material can be displayed on bookshelves or in bookcases, or in a box, a basket, or any other sturdy container. Plastic stacking cubes work well also. If you will be using bookshelves or bookcases, be sure to put the reading material for the youngest readers on the lowest shelves. You can also try to group your children’s books together by topics or favorite authors.
4. Reading material - Any reading material can be included in a family library. Paperback and hardcover books, song books, magazines for children and adults, newspapers, and self-made books are good choices. Keep the ages and interests of family members in mind when selecting material. Make sure there is something for everyone at every reading level, even for babies and toddlers.
5. Where to find books and other reading material:
• Bookstores - Bookstores are a good source for inexpensive, new paperback editions of books. They also sell magazines and newspapers.
• Book Clubs - Many schools send home order forms for book clubs that have children’s titles at very low prices.
• School Book Fairs - Most schools have book fairs at least once a year. This is a good way to obtain inexpensive books, posters, and bookmarks, and benefit the school at the same time.
• Gifts - Encourage friends and relatives to give books and/or magazine subscriptions rather than toys for birthdays and holidays. Offer several suggestions for each member of your family, such as special interest magazines, titles of favorite library books, or new titles in a favorite series or by a favorite author.
• Library – Public and school libraries can provide a supply of new books. Encourage your family to keep their library books alongside their own books.
Your home library does not have to be elaborate or expensive. However, you will need to spend time to find reading material that will interest all of the members in your family. Once you have that, you can start enjoying countless hours of fun reading and re-reading your favorite stories alone or to each other.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.