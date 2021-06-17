Burning flags

About a week ago, I was driving by the Guam Legislature. I noticed a number of employees putting up flags on the Guam Congress Building lawn to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month. I parked and asked if I could help. They had it well under control, so I took a selfie picture and posted the colorful rainbow flag display on my Facebook page. The Guam Legislature has displays throughout the year celebrating a number of public themes. Their displays are fairly routine and common.
On Monday, I was downtown and had heard someone had burned down the display on the lawn. I drove over and took a look. It was obvious from the burned remains, someone had piled up the small flags at the base of the flag stand. It also looked like the large flag was placed on top of the smaller flags. No fuel or accelerant appeared to have been used. The fire was intense and centered on the metal base of the flag holder and the dry grass around the base wasn’t burned. This was a fairly fast and intense fire.
To be frank, the burning of this display made me mad. While vandalism in general makes me mad, the burning of this display had an element of hatred. Our community is much better than this. Burning public displays is not routine or common on Guam. And it is not tolerated. This was a shameful and senseless act.
One of the many hats I wear is criminal profiling and victimology. In terms of victimology, this sort of act affects our entire community because it so very uncharacteristic of our community in general. I was very happy to see a large group gather Monday to put the display back up. Vice Speaker Barnes, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Public Auditor B.J. Cruz and many others showed up to make the point that there is very good support for our LGBTQ+ community on Guam.
In terms of criminal profiling, I would estimate that the person who did this burning was a male between 16 and 28. It is likely that there were two or more persons involved. Given that they had a lighter or matches, the person is likely a tobacco smoker or meth user. In terms of motivation, depending on who actually is responsible, this could be anything from juvenile immaturity to deep hatred. If I were to make a general guess, the immaturity explanation is more likely.
After I looked at the burned remains, I went to several stores to try to locate another flag to donate. I wasn’t able to locate one. While at an office supply store, I bought six roles of colored border paper. When I went back to the Congress Building I got permission to put up a large 5-by-20-foot temporary flag on the side of the building. The LGBTQ+ community were among my daughter Athena’s strongest support base on Guam in her pageant work and I wanted to show that the support is mutual.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.