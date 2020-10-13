“Never talk about religion or politics in polite company.”
— Anonymous.
Most business people avoid political discussions with workers, vendors, and certainly with customers. Nobody wants to risk damage to relationships and potential loss of business.
However, it’s time to have those conversations.
Get people involved
We need to explore ways to have legitimate communication about politics with the people on our team, digging into topics that impact all of us.
In a normal election year, both the public and private sectors would be split in terms of voting, with the majority of local ballots cast based on connections to family, friends, and political party. While those factors will always be big in Guam, the coronavirus has created a unique situation.
Workers share common ground
Guam’s recently unemployed have come from the private sector, while government workers haven’t missed any paychecks. Most of us have family on both sides of the equation.
I’m sorry some “private” family members have struggled, and I’m happy my “GovGuam” family are all doing OK. The “us vs. them” narrative isn’t productive, and it distracts us from the opportunity now available.
While a third to half of the 61,000 workers in Guam’s business community remain employed, those still drawing a paycheck are nervous over the uncertainty facing us.
Even GovGuam workers should worry, because if the economy doesn’t soon make progress, tax revenues will fall short of goals and their paychecks will eventually be threatened.
Federal stimulus funds will one day run out. When they do and if our economy is still stuck in the mud, then what?
Explain the reality of lockdowns
The World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control are now both on record against lockdowns, and the CDC has relaxed its support of quarantines. The lockdown most recently imposed in Guam hasn’t yielded the desired results. Infections and fatalities have risen dramatically.
So, when a strategy is proven not to work and global health experts advise against it, why continue using it?
The power of every worker’s vote
Leaders might also discuss why help isn’t coming from the 35th Guam Legislature, which essentially backed away from the virus issue.
The 36th legislature, which seats in January, will need eight votes to overturn the current executive order health mandates. Each worker must understand what’s riding on how they cast their 15 legislative votes.
Not a vote against the governor
Rolling back those mandates should not be viewed as a slap on the governor's policies. It’s simply bringing more people to the table, including new voices, to search for different options. In my opinion, this would have helped from the beginning. The administration will still be leading the battle, as it should.
You may or may not agree with how Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has handled this crisis, but everyone should agree she was dealt an extremely tough hand. You and I can play Monday morning quarterback and scrutinize her every move after the fact, while she has to deal with the situation in real time.
Workers need clarity
Leaders should carefully and completely explain the difficult outlook facing the private sector and, in fact, all of Guam’s people, if our economy doesn’t get going soon. It’s also critical to address how to open the economy while doing a better job of protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.
Anxiety is widespread over the virus, and only solid data on what has worked elsewhere will overcome that, along with a well-reasoned plan.
This isn’t somebody else’s job
Too many people expect the work to be led by the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Guam Contractors’ Association, Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association, Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and other groups they belong to.
They all turn in a valuable effort, while operating under the same restrictions everyone else has. However, they don’t have the reach company leaders do, to be able to speak directly to workers — the workers whose votes are so important for our island’s recovery and near-term outlook.
Too many people in Guam are without real hope, waiting on a miracle to make this nightmare go away. They feel powerless to make a difference.
Private sector leaders can bring hope. Show people how they possess the power, if used wisely in the voting booth, to indeed make that difference.
