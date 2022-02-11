Think of Japan. A nation strong and competitive with the West just a few years after its modernization, but distinguished by a gentleness and discipline that has long been a mark of the Japanese culture. Nasty things were done during World War II, to the Chinese especially. But was this characteristic of the nation, or was it just an off-the-rails moment of history under a fanatic military government?
Japan has repeatedly expressed its willingness to atone for the offenses committed toward the Chinese and others. Its aid toward China during the 1970s and 1980s, even during the Chairman Mao years, was probably sparked by this motive. Is it fair, then, to define Japan by its conduct during a period of extreme military rule?
What about Germany? The country was in the process of recovering its dignity after World War I and trying to deal with the economic issues that had been partly caused by the financial penalties imposed on it at the end of the war. In the midst of all this, the country was taken over by a madman who promised expansion (Lebensraum) and the global respect that many in the country felt they had lost through their earlier defeat.
Is antisemitism, with its concentration camp horrors, an integral part of the country’s makeup, or was this an anomaly in its history? What about its participation in the European Union, one that has always been marked by moderation and tolerance, with a stance on immigration even more liberal than the rest of the EU? In other words, is the swastika stamped onto the genes of those born in Deutschland? (I sincerely hope not because I carry some of those same genes.)
Then there is Great Britain. This is the nation that had an extensive empire on which “the sun never set.” But, in fact, the sun was already setting on that British empire by the turn of the 20th century as one country after another was granted independence. Should Britain be written off as an intrinsically imperialistic nation because of its colonialist past?
The U.S. has had its own problems, as we know all too well. Even worse than racism we’re scolded for today is the outright slavery that was a significant element in its history. We know the chilling stories. Blacks sold at auctions and confined to quarters while they spent a lifetime working for the benefit of others. Families broken up forever, as slaves no longer useful were sold to others. Then came the “liberation” that was anything but that during the Jim Crow era. On top of all this we have to acknowledge the sad racism that has contaminated the country for much of its history.
Yet the question remains. Whatever the sins of the past, must the U.S. be declared a hopelessly racist society, rotten to the core? Isn’t there progress that has been made that offers hope for even more to come? Why not believe that someday the racism will be completely washed out of the system?
Should nations remain guilty forever? Should countries be held to higher standards than the people who make them up? Individuals can change their ways – reform as they acquire new sensitivity to goodness. Can’t we imagine that countries might do the same?
We are all mindful of our past sins, both as individuals and as nationals of a country that has its own dark past. I’d like to believe that nations are capable of recognizing the embarrassing pages in their history and trying to change direction. As our nations try to do so, let’s encourage them rather than stigmatize them with the worst of their history. Japan, Germany, Britain, America – and just about any other country you can think of – are all countries with a very mixed history. Now and then, it might help to recall the ideals that were realized rather than incessantly recounting the sad failures.
It’s true that recalling the inglorious episodes of our past can be a helpful admonition to do better. But remember that this is just a part of the national story, as we move forward together to construct a better future for our people.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.