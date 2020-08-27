The Guam Legislature should cancel the primary. At a hearing in July 2020, I suggested the senators cancel the primary. Over the last several weeks, I have continued to talk about this. In the last couple of days, there has been some whining that since a couple of thousand people voted already, this bogus primary cannot be canceled. Of course, this is nonsense and just another silly line of dialogue in the drama fiasco called the Guam 2020 primary. Primaries are simply a way to narrow ballot choices, the real election is the general election.
Linus van Pelt, the character from the Peanuts cartoon, believed in the Great Pumpkin. Some people believe in the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus. On Guam, some people believe there are actually Democrats or Republicans. While some candidates or officials may claim to be aligned with one of our major political parties, the reality is that partisan relationships on Guam are mostly specters of fiction. Any brief study of Guam’s political history in the last 60 years would readily demonstrate this point. Until the mid-1960s, the two basic political parties on Guam were the Popular Party and the Territorial Party.
These groups operated as a collection of business, family and aligned community interests. Over time, the Territorial Party transformed into the Guam Republican Party and the Popular Party the Guam Democratic Party. For the most part, political parties on Guam simply serve as vehicles to get on the ballot. Candidates and elected officials on Guam rarely follow the ideologies of these parties. While there are factions that do align with national party values, most elected officials rarely align in a cohesive way with others in their party in meaningful ways. Further, it is rare in Guam politics for the governor and the same party majority to align and work together. Our current governor and Legislature are an exception to this rule. Most of the time the executive and legislative fight like cats and dogs even if they are from the same party.
The only real race at the primary is for delegate to Congress. As I have said before, anyone can search the internet for “48 USC 16” and look at the federal laws for electing delegates to Congress. In this part of the U.S. Code, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands are almost like political twins. The election for delegate is supposed to happen at the general election. A runoff should happen two weeks later if no candidate gets a majority. The U.S. Virgin Islands delegate runoff is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2020. They follow the law.
In federal laws for delegate to Congress for the CNMI and American Samoa, a primary election is specifically authorized in the law. Only a plurality of votes is required at the general election and no runoff is required.
Why does Guam use a nonsense primary for delegate and the USVI follows the federal law? Maybe the USVI is just closer to the US mainland and is not a part of the wild west.