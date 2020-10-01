The first presidential debate 2020 was held Wednesday, so let's talk about national politics. In my column four years ago, I projected Donald Trump could be elected president. Several of my friends told me I was crazy. Most paid attention to the national polls and they didn’t count electoral votes in states. By early October 2016, I believed very strongly that Trump would do well. There are a lot of days to go this year, so we will see. Trump may or may not win again. I don’t think anything is set in stone.
On July 28, 2016, I wrote, "... then there is the Republican side of the 2016 campaign. Like him or not, Donald Trump laid waste to every talking head politician and political pundit imaginable. He simply refused to play the game according to the artificial rules of political correctness and media histrionics.
The context for the presidential debates is fairly clear. The Democrats want to claim that Trump could have done a much better job on the COVID-19 crisis and they want to depict Trump as uncaring. Former Vice President Biden also reflects on his work in the Senate and his work with President Obama.
On the other hand, the Republicans want to paint the Biden-Harris ticket as a pair of do-nothings who cannot be trusted to run the country. It is claimed that the radical left has hijacked the Democratic party. President Trump claims that he has to clean up the mess created by Biden’s 1994 Senate Crime Bill.
In the last month, President Trump has taken a page out of President Harry S. Truman’s 1948 campaign strategy. Faced with a split party and low poll numbers, many pundits had automatically assumed that Truman would lose to Thomas Dewey on Election Day. Two months before the election, the famous pollster Elmo Roper claimed Dewey was "almost as good as elected.” The Gallup Poll also showed that Dewey would win. Instead of consigning himself to the fate of opinion polling, President Truman campaigned hard. He went on a last-minute whistle-stop tour by train to strategic states. Truman won.
One of the major campaign sideshows is the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The hearings will occur in mid-October. Elizabeth Bruenig, an opinion writer for the New York Times wrote a divisive column on Judge Barrett’s Roman Catholic faith. Will a strong Catholic base support Trump?
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.